Submit Release
News Search

There were 594 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 210,439 in the last 365 days.

Legarda bats for protection of OFW remittance

PHILIPPINES, July 24 - Press Release
July 23, 2022

LEGARDA BATS FOR PROTECTION OF OFW REMITTANCE

Four-term Senator Loren Legarda pushes for the protection of Overseas Filipino Workers (OFW) remittance by filing Senate Bill 10.

"The money remitted by OFWs to their beneficiaries in the Philippines goes through intermediaries or financial institutions. In the course of transfer, the amount supposedly remitted are subject to various fees and usurious charges, thereby depleting the amount to be received by the beneficiaries," the Senator explained.

According to the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP), personal remittances in 2021 constituted 8.9% of the country's gross domestic product and 8.5% of its gross national income. In the same year, the World Bank reported that the Philippines is the 4th largest remittance destination in the world.

"It is imperative for the government to protect the money transfers from several fees and incredulous interest rates imposed by financial institutions," Legarda said.

The bill proposes to set a limit on the amount of remittance fees and charges to be enforced by intermediaries, provide up to fifty percent (50%) discount to OFWs sending money to their immediate family members and grant tax deductions to the intermediaries that provide discounts on remittance fees.

The proposed measure also mandates concerned government agencies to conduct financial education programs for OFWs and their families.

Legarda, as then Chairperson of the Senate Committee on Foreign Relations, sponsored the Senate's concurrence in the ratification of several international agreements, which include the International Labour Organization (ILO) Convention 189, the Maritime Labour Convention (MLC), and the Convention on Social Security between the Philippines and Spain, all of which strengthen the protection for land-based and sea-based OFWs.

You just read:

Legarda bats for protection of OFW remittance

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.