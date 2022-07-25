WCCTV Surveillance Cameras to Support Commonwealth Games 2022
Multiple agencies responsible for the safe and secure management of this year's Commonwealth Games in Birmingham will be deploying WCCTV's mobile CCTV systems.
Following on from an exciting 2021 in which we helped secure major events such as COP26 and the G7 Summit, it's great to see our systems being used at yet another major event.”MANCHESTER, GREATER MANCHESTER, UNITED KINGDOM, July 25, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Multiple agencies responsible for the safe and secure management of this year's Commonwealth Games in Birmingham will be deploying WCCTV's mobile CCTV systems to boost their efforts.
Ensuring the smooth and safe operation of a major public event like the Commonwealth Games is a significant undertaking, with issues such as security requirements and increased footfall and traffic at the front of everyone's mind.
To ensure the safest possible environment at the event, which begins on 28th July, multiple agencies have enlisted WCCTV's mobile surveillance systems to provide enhanced visibility at critical locations.
Examples of where WCCTV's wide range of surveillance solutions are being utilised include:
Birmingham New Street Train Station: Up to 300 Network Rail staff will wear WCCTV Body Worn Cameras to assist with safe interactions with the general public
Birmingham Highways: Kier Highways working on behalf of Birmingham City Council have hired several WCCTV Redeployable Cameras to monitor road networks which are expected to be hit by a major increase in vehicles
Alexander Stadium: Birmingham City Council will temporarily redeploy some of their fleet of WCCTV's Redeployable Cameras to provide additional security at the athletics stadium, which is set to host the opening and closing ceremonies
Birmingham Arena: West Midlands Police will relocate some of their WCCTV Redeployable Camera units to secure the venue, which is set to host gymnastic events
National Exhibition Centre (NEC): Solihull Council will allocate a number of their fleet of WCCTV redeployable cameras to the NEC, which is set to host multiple events through the Games
WCCTV is the UK's most established and experienced provider of portable, redeployable CCTV cameras.
The Company's range of ruggedised outdoor surveillance solutions combines a CCTV camera, local recording and wireless video transmission (4G/5G) into a single unit.
They can be installed in practically any location within minutes and quickly relocated to meet any emerging surveillance requirements. The units can operate from various power sources, including mains and solar.
All video streams from the cameras will be directly accessible via multiple control rooms across the West Midlands region, with ongoing remote access for multiple users - enabling real-time insights.
Speaking on the deployment of the WCCTV systems across the region, the Company's Head of Communications, Daniel del Soldato, stated:
"Following on from an exciting 2021 in which we helped secure major events such as COP26, the G7 Summit, and even the filming location of I'm a Celebrity...Get Me Out of Here, it's great to see our systems being used at yet another major event."
"What's even more fascinating is that most of the cameras securing the Games are from the client's existing fleet of cameras, showcasing how easy the units are to relocate for temporary surveillance requirements."
"These are just the projects we've been made aware of; hundreds if not thousands of our Redeployable Cameras and Body Worn Camera systems across the West Midlands will potentially be involved in securing key locations."
