Sen. Bong Revilla on the election of Sen. Zubiri as Senate President

PHILIPPINES, July 25 - Press Release
July 25, 2022

SEN. BONG REVILLA ON THE ELECTION OF SEN. ZUBIRI AS SENATE PRESIDENT

I share the enthusiasm of our colleagues in the election of Senator Juan Miguel "Migz" F. Zuburi as the President of the Senate in the 19th Congress.

Senate President Zubiri is known to be a consensus-builder among senators, able to reach across the aisles and work with everyone, may they be in the Majority or in the Minority. During the 18th Congress, he served as the Majority Leader and played a crucial role in prioritizing timely and relevant pieces of legislation that directly responded to issues that faced the nation especially in battling the COVID-19 pandemic.

As the former Chairperson of the Committee on Rules, SP Zubiri is well-versed with the ins and outs of the Senate rules and traditions, thus, ripe and deserving to lead the Senate.

We are confident that SP Zubiri will lead the Senate to new heights in terms of performance in legislation. We are assured that he will continue to maintain the integrity and independence of this august institution.

Naniniwala tayo na sa pamumuno ni Sen. Zubiri ay mananatili ang pagkakaisa ng lahat ng miyembro ng Senado tungo sa iisa at parehas na layunin: ang lumikha ng batas upang mabigyan ng ginhawa ang buhay ng mga Pilipino, at siguraduhing ligtas, payapa at masagana ang lipunan. With his leadership, we are sure that this body will be shepherded by an independent, conscientious and diligent Senate President. Isa ang aking sinisigurado, kasama niya ako sa masigasig na pagtatrabaho para sa tao at inang bayan.

