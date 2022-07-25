New Deputy Auditor General in charge of State Audit of Việt Nam announced

VIETNAM, July 25 - National Assembly Chairman Vương Đình Huệ (right) presents a flower to congratulate the new Deputy Auditor General in charge of State Audit of Việt Nam Ngô Văn Tuấn at a ceremony held on Sunday. — VNA/VNS Photo

HÀ NỘI — Party secretary of northern Hòa Bình Province Ngô Văn Tuấn has been assigned as the Secretary of the Party delegation to and Deputy Auditor General in charge of the State Audit of Vietnam (SAV).

A meeting was held in Hà Nội on Sunday to announce the decision of the Politburo and the National Assembly Standing Committee’s resolution on the assignment.

Under the Politburo's decision, Tuấn will also no longer hold the position as Party Secretary of Hòa Bình Province.

At the event, National Assembly (NA) Chairman Vương Đình Huệ handed over the decision and the resolution to Tuấn and expressed the belief that Tuấn will fulfil his assigned tasks.

For his part, Tuấn pledged that he will work hard to improve and show strong performance, inheriting and promoting the achievements of the audit sector through periods.

On the occasion, NA Chairman Huệ also congratulated Trần Sỹ Thanh, former State Auditor General of the SAV, for being assigned as the Deputy Secretary of the Party Committee of Hà Nội and elected as the Chairman of the city People’s Committee in the 2021-2026 tenure. — VNS