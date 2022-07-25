Fermented Food & Ingredients Market Research Report Restraints, Industry Outlook & Key Players Analysis By 2027

Emergen Research Logo

The rising need for food preservation and increasing awareness among the health-conscious population is driving the demand of the market.

Market Size – USD 565.09 billion in 2019, Market Growth - CAGR of 6.0%, Market Trends – Advancements in the biopharmaceutical industry ” — Emergen Research

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, July 25, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global Fermented Food and Ingredients Market will be worth USD 875.21 Billion by 2027, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research. The growth of this market can be attributed to the rising need for food preservation. The increasing awareness among the health conscious population and their changing dietary patterns is expected to drive the demand for fermented ingredients and food products over the forecast period. Advancements in the food & beverage industry have resulted in the increasing utilization of fermented ingredients for the production of processed food & beverages. Increased demand for nutritious and healthy food & beverage products has resulted in the growth of the market. Advancements in the biopharmaceutical industry are expected to fuel the development of the market over the forecast period. Increasing innovations and the launch of newly enhanced products by the emerging and key players in the market is augmenting the market growth at the global level.

The Fermented Food and Ingredients Marketplace Report offers wide-ranging information and facts about the Fermented Food and Ingredients market pertaining to market size, market share, growth influencing factors, opportunities, and current and emerging trends. The report is formulated with the updated and latest information of the global Fermented Food and Ingredients market further validated and verified by the industry experts and professionals. The Global Fermented Food and Ingredients Market report contains historical, current, and forecast estimation of the revenue generation and profits for each segment and sub-segment of the Fermented Food and Ingredients market in each key region of the world. The report additionally sheds light on the emerging growth opportunities in the business sphere that are anticipated to bolster the growth of the market.

Some Key Highlights from the Report

In November 2019, a joint venture took place between Cargill and DSM. Through the joint venture, they started commercial-scale production of EverSweet™ stevia sweetener as there is an increasing demand for reduced calorie-food and beverages among the health-conscious population.

The fermented beverages segment held the largest market share of 38.2% in 2019. Increasing consumption of fermented beverages like beer is expected to drive the demand for the fermented ingredients.

Amino Acids are forecasted to grow with the fastest CAGR of 6.6% over the forecast period. Growing preference for high protein diets among the health-conscious population has increased the demand for amino acids in the production of fermented ingredients.

Supermarkets accounted for the largest market share in 2019 as the supermarkets & hypermarkets are contributing over half of the total sales in the developing countries.

The Asia Pacific region is expected to be the fastest-growing region over the forecast period. The enhanced agricultural growth in the emerging economies and the improvements in the food & beverage industry have resulted in the growth of the region's market.

Leading Companies of the Fermented Food and Ingredients Industry and Profiled in the Report are:

Dupont De Nemours and Company, Cargill, Incorporated, Angel Yeast Co. Limited, BASF SE, Lonza, Archer Daniels Midland Company, Koninklijke DSM N.V., Danone, CHR. Hansen A/S and Evonik Industries, among others.

Analysis of the segments and their growth projection is carried out by extensive historical and current analysis of the market scenario. Further, the report offers details about the factors and features of the Fermented Food and Ingredients market expected to boost the growth of the industry in the coming years.

Emergen Research has segmented the global Fermented Food and Ingredients Market on the basis of Food Type. Ingredient Type, Distribution Channel, and region:

Food Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Fermented Dairy Products

Fermented Beverages

Fermented Confectionary & Bakery Products

Fermented Vegetable Products

Ingredient Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Organic Acids

Amino Acids

Vitamins

Industrial Enzymes

Others

Distribution Channel Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Online Stores

Supermarkets

Health Stores

Others

Regional Analysis:

The report sheds light on the region expected to dominate the Fermented Food and Ingredients market in the coming years. The report estimates the market size in terms of volume and value and offers an accurate estimate of the market share each region is anticipated to hold during the forecast period. The report analyzes the spread of the Fermented Food and Ingredients market in key geographies covering North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa. The regional analysis offers an idea about the production and consumption pattern, import/export, supply and demand ratio, revenue contribution, market share and size, and the presence of prominent players in each region.

The report covers key points of the market, including the standards, regulations, and policy changes applied by the government on the industry for the coming years. The report encompasses thorough research carried out by the application of advanced analytical tools such as SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces analysis to pinpoint the growth trends and patterns. Factors likely to influence the growth of the market, current trends, opportunities, restraining factors, and business landscape are discussed in-depth in the market study.

Key Questions Answered in the Report:

What is the growth rate of the Fermented Food and Ingredients market? What is the anticipated market valuation of Fermented Food and Ingredients industry by 2027?

What are the key growth driving and restraining factors of the Fermented Food and Ingredients market?

Who are the prominent players operating in the market? What are the key strategies adopted by these companies?

What are the key opportunities and growth prospects of the Fermented Food and Ingredients industry over the forecast period?

Which region is expected to show significant growth in the coming years?

