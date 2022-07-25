Trace Metal Analysis Market 2022 – 2028 : The surging need for consumer product safety and purity

Market Size – USD 5 billion in 2020, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 9.8%

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, USA, July 25, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global trace metal analysis market size is expected to reach USD 10.3 billion by 2028 at a CAGR of 9.8%, according to a new report by Reports and Data. A significant rise in food and drug adulteration practices worldwide, growing incidences of water-borne and food-borne illnesses, stringent food & drug safety regulations, and the imposition of strict food & drug certifications, such as the cGMP and cGDP, are some of the key parameters contributing to the global trace metal analysis market growth. Trace metal analysis involves detecting and quantifying trace metals, such as cobalt, aluminum, and lead, in a wide array of food & beverage, pharmaceutical, petroleum, cosmetic, and chemical products. The detection of low levels of trace levels helps enhance the quality and purity of products and meet the specified regulatory standards.

Trace metal analysis techniques are extensively used across the pharmaceutical, food & beverage, medical devices, cosmetics, oil & gas, chemical, and water & wastewater treatment industries. These techniques identify harmful trace metals in various product samples and thus help improve product formulations. Some of the widely known trace metal analysis techniques include inductively coupled plasma with mass spectrometry (ICP-MS), inductively coupled plasma atomic emission spectrometry (ICP-AES), optical emission spectroscopy (OES), and graphite furnace atomic absorption spectrometry (GFAAS). Technological advancements in trace metal detection methods, rising government spending on R&D activities in the life sciences sector, and the soaring demand for enhanced safety and purity of consumer products are predicted to propel global trace metal analysis market growth. However, the high costs of trace metal analytical methods are a significant factor expected to impede the global market growth in the years to come.

To get a sample copy of the report, click on @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/sample-enquiry-form/3868

Top Profiled in the Trace Metal Analysis Market Report:

• Agilent Technologies Inc.

• Hitachi High-Tech Corporation

• Thermo Fisher Scientific

• Intertek Group

• PerkinElmer Inc

• Bruker Corporation

• Analytik Jena AG

Market Segmentation:

By Technology (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)

• Optical Emission Spectroscopy (OES)

o Arc/Spark Optical Emission Spectroscopy (OES)

o Inductively Coupled Plasma-Optical Emission Spectroscopy (ICP-OES)

• Atomic Absorption Spectroscopy (AAS)

o Flame Atomic Absorption Spectroscopy (FAAS)

o Graphite Furnace Atomic Absorption Spectroscopy (GFAAS)

• Fourier Transform Infrared Spectroscopy (FTIR)

• Inductively Coupled Plasma-Mass Spectroscopy (ICP-MS)

• X-ray Fluorescence Spectroscopy (XRF)

• Microwave Induced Plasma Optical Emission Spectroscopy (MIP OES)

• Laser-induced Breakdown Spectroscopy (LIBS)

• Others

By Instrument Type (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)

• Benchtop

• Portable

By Application (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)

• Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Products Testing

• Medical Device Testing

• Food & Beverage Testing

• Environmental Testing

• Oil & Gas Testing

• Semiconductor Testing

• Clinical Diagnostics

• Mining

• Geology

• Cosmetics

• Chemicals

• Research

• Others

Buy Premium Reports @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-pricing/3868

Key Takeaways of the Trace Metal Analysis Market Report:

• A comprehensive overview of the global Trace Metal Analysis industry.

• Accurate market projections in terms of market size, share, and volume.

• Thorough study of the global market dynamics, such as major market revenue growth drivers, opportunities, threats, challenges, restraints, and future growth avenues.

• Deep-dive analysis of the upcoming market trends.

• Qualitative and quantitative analyses of the Trace Metal Analysis Market.

• Elaborate study of the leading regional markets in the Trace Metal Analysis Market.

• Complete overview of the market’s competitive landscape.

• Brief look at the company profiles and portfolios.

Key Regional Markets Covered in the Report:

• North America

o U.S.

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Russia

o U.K.

o Germany

o France

o BENELUX

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o China

o Japan

o India

o South Korea

o Rest of Asia Pacific

• Latin America

o Brazil

o Rest of Latin America

• Middle East & Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o U.A.E.

o Israel

o Rest of Middle East & Africa

Request customization of the report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/request-customization-form/3868

Thanks for reading our report. Please connect with us in case you require further details the report or its customization. Our market research team will ensure the report is well-suited to your needs.

About Reports and Data

Reports and Data is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. Our solutions purely focus on your purpose to locate, target and analyze consumer behavior shifts across demographics, across industries and help client’s make a smarter business decision. We offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across a multiple industries including Healthcare, Technology, Chemicals, Power and Energy. We consistently update our research offerings to ensure our clients are aware about the latest trends existent in the market. Reports and Data has a strong base of experienced analysts from varied areas of expertise.

