In-Vitro Diagnostics Market Research Update, Size Estimation, Future Scope, Opportunities and Regional Forecast to 2028

Increasing investment in R&D in molecular diagnostics, new product development, and rising prevalence of targeted diseases are some key factors driving market

In-Vitro Diagnostics Market Size – USD 83.37 Billion in 2020, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 4.4%, Market Trends – Increasing prevalence of chronic diseases. ” — Emergen Research

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, July 25, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global In-Vitro Diagnostics (IVD) market size is expected to reach USD 118.44 Billion at a steady revenue CAGR of 4.4% in 2028, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. In-vitro diagnostics market revenue growth is due to increased investment in research & development in genomics and proteomics, and rising prevalence of targeted diseases.Rapid increase in geriatric population globally, rising prevalence of sedentary lifestyle-related diseases and conditions, and rise in infectious diseases rates are other factors driving revenue growth of the global market.

The In-Vitro Diagnostics Market Report contains current and future technical and financial industry data. The report provides a detailed analysis of market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, breakdowns by region and country, and the competitive landscape. In addition, this report examines all the key factors influencing the growth of the global market, including the supply and demand scenario, pricing structure, profit margins, production and value chain analysis. Research indicates the widespread use of both primary and secondary data sources.

The report covers key points of the market, including the standards, regulations, and policy changes applied by the government on the industry for the coming years. The report encompasses thorough research carried out by the application of advanced analytical tools such as SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces analysis to pinpoint the growth trends and patterns. Factors likely to influence the growth of the market, current trends, opportunities,

Key Highlights of Report

In July 2021, Ortho Clinical Diagnostics launched Interleukin-6 (IL-6) reagent pack, which is the latest addition to Ortho's critical care blood testing menu. Ortho is one of the world’s leading in-vitro diagnostic companies and is available in the EU countries and several LATAM and APAC countries. The test is used to detect and evaluate inflammatory diseases, including auto-immune disorders, sepsis, and severe respiratory infections from COVID-19.

Reagent segment accounted for largest revenue share in 2020. These kits and reagents are first-line testing devices for at-home consumer-friendly glucose monitoring and pregnancy tests and an alternative to more complex automated laboratory-based systems. Increase in production of rapid, sensitive devices, which offer more accurate results is also driving revenue growth of this segment.

Infectious diseases segment revenue is expected to expand at the fastest rate during the forecast period due to increasing rates of mortality and morbidity. Increased research activities and high level of funding from governments worldwide to develop solutions for prevention and treatment of infectious disease is propelling revenue growth of this segment.

In the next section of the In-Vitro Diagnostics market report, readers present thoughts that stimulate insight into a variety of key aspects, including product portfolios, payment structures, trading interfaces, as well as technical sophistication that decisively enlightens the growth prognosis of the target market. A thorough analysis of the dissolution of local stars is also included in the trailing section of the report before conducting a competitive environment overview.

Prominent Players Analyzed in the Report:

Siemens Healthineers, Roche Diagnostics, Danaher Corporation, bioMérieux, Abbott Laboratories, DiaSorin, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc., Ortho Clinical Diagnostics, QIAGEN, and Sysmex Corporation.

Furthermore, the report divides the In-Vitro Diagnostics market into key segments and sub-segments to offer an analysis of the product type and application spectrum of the industry. It also offers predictions about the segments expected to show significant growth during the projected timeline.

Emergen Research has segmented the global in-vitro diagnostics market on the basis of product, devices, application, technique, end-use, and region:

Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Reagents & Kits

Instruments

Fully Automated Instruments

Semi-Automated Instruments

Data Management Software

Services

Devices Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Reusable IVD Devices

Disposable IVD Devices

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Cancer

Infectious Diseases

Diabetes

Gastrointestinal Disease

Autoimmune Diseases

Cardiac Disease

Drug Testing /Pharmacogenomics

HIV/AIDS

Nephrological Disease

Others

Technique Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Immunoassay

Enzyme-Linked Immunosorbent Assay

Chemiluminescence Immunoassays

Fluorescence Immunoassays

Colorimetric Immunoassays

Radioimmunoassay

Rapid Test

Western Blotting

Enzyme-Linked Immunospot Assay

In conclusion, the report is designed to provide an in-depth analysis of all the key change calculation factors that replicate the decisions that trigger the change, which pushes the player’s winning position profitable on the growth curve despite massive competition in the target In-Vitro Diagnostics market.

