Phytogenic Feed Additives Market 2022 – 2028 : Rising trend of keeping pets and growing acceptance of natural pet food

Market Size – USD 754 Million in 2020, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 7.7%, Market Trends

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, USA, July 25, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global phytogenic feed additives market size is expected to reach USD 1,371 Million by 2028 at a CAGR of 7.7%, according to a new report by Reports and Data. Phytogenics are basically the natural or non-antibiotic growth promoters derived from plants. They are highly used as feed additives, derived from vegetables & fruits, herbs & spices, or flowers. Various phytogenic feed additives are used in livestock feed including saponins, flavonoids, tannins, essential oils, oleoresins, pungent substances, mucilages, and bitter substances.

In the last years, the feed production globally has increased at an exponential rate, primarily driven by the rising production and consumption of livestock. Another crucial factor influencing the feed production’s volume is the growing commercialization of livestock practices, especially in developing economies. Livestock growers are gaining awareness about the health issues of animals, owing to low supply of nutrient and reduced metabolism rate, and thus, raising concerns regarding the quality of final animal and dairy products.

The growth of phytogenic feed additives industry is attributed to the changing consumer’s opinion towards the poultry product’s quality. Consumers are gaining awareness about the poultry products’ quality which can be beneficial for their health. Poultry farms, for retaining their large customer base and to make profits, are adopting different phytogenic feed additives, exhibiting the potential to improve the health of poultry. Therefore, this factor is contributing significantly to the sector’s expansion.

Top Profiled in the Phytogenic Feed Additives Market Report:

• BIOMIN Holding GmbH (Austria)

• Delacon Biotechnik GmbH (Austria)

• Cargill

• Incorporated (US)

• DuPont (US)

• Bluestar Adisseo Co., Ltd. (China)

• Natural Remedies (India).

Market Segmentation:

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 - 2028)

• Essential oils

• Flavonoids

• Saponins

• Oleoresins

• Others (mucilage, tannins, bitter substances, and pungent substances)

Livestock Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 - 2028)

• Poultry

• Swine

• Ruminants

• Aquatic animals

• Others (pets and equine)

Source Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 - 2028)

• Herbs & spices

• Flowers

• Fruits & vegetables

Function Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 - 2028)

• Performance enhancers

• Antimicrobial properties

• Palatability enhancers

• Others (phytogenic feed additives with anti-inflammatory properties and better feed conversion)

Key Regional Markets Covered in the Report:

• North America

o U.S.

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Russia

o U.K.

o Germany

o France

o BENELUX

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o China

o Japan

o India

o South Korea

o Rest of Asia Pacific

• Latin America

o Brazil

o Rest of Latin America

• Middle East & Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o U.A.E.

o Israel

o Rest of Middle East & Africa

