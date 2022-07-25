U.S. Special Envoy for Yemen Lenderking’s Travel to Saudi Arabia and Jordan

U.S. Special Envoy for Yemen Tim Lenderking will travel to Riyadh, Saudi Arabia and Amman, Jordan beginning July 25 to continue U.S. diplomatic efforts in support of the UN-mediated truce in Yemen. This trip follows President Biden’s recent visit to Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, during which Yemen figured prominently in discussions. In close coordination with the UN Special Envoy and our regional and Yemeni partners, Special Envoy Lenderking will continue our efforts to help advance peace. The Special Envoy’s engagements will focus on expanding, extending, and renewing the current truce agreement that will further the tangible benefits already reaching Yemenis and build towards a more comprehensive, inclusive peace process and permanent ceasefire. The United States calls on all parties to choose peace and recovery over continued war and destruction for the sake of the Yemeni people.

