Attorney General Dave Yost's Statement on Slain Clark County Sheriff's Deputy

(SPRINGFIELD, Ohio) — Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost issued the following statement regarding the death of Clark County Sheriff’s Deputy Matthew Yates, who was killed Sunday afternoon during a police response in Harmony, Ohio:

“Deputy Yates ended his watch yesterday taking dangerous action in the face of evil, going to the rescue of someone else.

My heart breaks for his father, who he followed into law enforcement; for his family; and for Sheriff Burchett and the Clark County Sheriff’s Office, which has lost its second deputy in 12 years by the gun of a criminal.

To everyone who wears the badge and remains at their duty post this morning: You have our deepest gratitude, and we will always remember.”

Yates was a 15-year veteran of the department.

The Clark County Sheriff’s Office requested that the Ohio Attorney General’s Bureau of Criminal Investigation investigate the officer-involved shooting. BCI’s investigation remains active and ongoing.

