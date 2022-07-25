Nano Silica Market Trend 2030 | Rising Demand for Silica Nanoparticles In Construction And Healthcare Industry

Reports And Data

North America Nano Silica Market Accounted for Largest Revenue Share in the Global Market During Forecast Period.

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, July 25, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global Nano Silica Market size was significantly robust in 2021, and is expected to register a rapid revenue CAGR over the forecast period. One of the major factors driving the global market revenue growth is rising demand for silica nanoparticles in construction, healthcare, food & beverage, electronics, cosmetics, agriculture, rubber, plastics, and coatings industries.

Nano silica also known as silica nanoparticles are Silicon Dioxide (SiO2) nanoparticles characterized by their high stability, low toxicity, and unique ability to functionalize with multiple molecules and polymers. Nano silica is available in the form of white fluffy powder consisting of high-purity amorphous silica particles. Some of the major characteristics of nano silica include large specific surface area, high surface energy, high chemical purity, surface adsorption, and excellent dispersion. Nano silica particles are categorized into P-type, S-type, and Type III based on their structure and small particle size. P-type nano silica particles have countless nanopores (with a pore rate of 0.61 ml/g) and offer higher Ultraviolet (UV) reflectivity and larger surface area than S-type particles. Major applications of silica nanoparticles include food & beverages, cosmetics, electronics, agriculture, rubber, plastics, coatings, concrete, gypsum, battery, and biomedical applications such as drug delivery systems.

This report on the Nano Silica market offers an extensive analysis of the trends to estimate its growth in the near future. It provides historical investigation and evaluates the trends observed in the data gathered to speculate the development in its size, share, demand, total earnings, and revenue. It considers the years 2019 and 2020 to collect historical data while considering 2021 as the base year to draw a forecast for the years 2022 to 2030. This assessment indicates a stable CAGR in the predicted duration and discusses those sectors that might boost the development of the industry.

The report covers extensive profiling of the Emerging Manufacturers, including:

AkzoNobel N.V.

Evonik Industries

du Pont de Nemours and Company

NanoPore Incorporated

Fuso Chemical Co. Ltd.

Wacker Chemie AG

Dow Corning Corporation

Bee Chems

Cabot Corporation

Normet

Nanoshel LLC

Nanostructured & Amorphous Materials

US Research Nanomaterials

The report also provides key insights into the factors and aspects that are likely to influence the growth of the industry. Along with the prominent drivers and restraints, the report considers the pandemic of COVID-19 as a key influencing factor. The report assesses the comprehensive impact of the pandemic on the Nano Silica market. It also offers insights into how the crucial segments of the market have been affected by the pandemic. The report assesses comprehensive data to generate a total impact analysis of the pandemic and offers a futuristic outlook to offer a general idea of the current market scenario and economic landscape.

Nano Silica Market Key Drivers: Revenue growth of the global nano silica market is majorly driven by factors such as rising demand for nano silica particles in the rubber industry, increasing use of rubber in the automotive industry, rising demand for concrete and other materials such as plastics and coatings in the buildings & construction industry, and rapid urbanization and industrialization across the globe. Nano silica acts as a Supplementary Cementitious Material (SCM) in concrete, paints & coatings, and rubber, owing to its high mechanical stability and durability. Rising demand for electronic products, increasing sales of cosmetics & personal care products, and increasing agricultural activities are among other major factors driving market revenue growth.

Factors Restraining Growth: The global nano silica market revenue growth is restrained to some extent due to certain unfavorable factors over the forecast period. Increasing awareness of toxic health effects of silica dust or fumes is expected to hamper market revenue growth to a major extent. Exposure to silica dust could lead to respiratory problems and lung problems, and repeated exposure to silica could lead to irritation or damage to the eyes. Other health effects include flu-like illness, headache, chills, fever, cough, and chest tightness.

The Nano Silica market is further segmented on the basis of product types offered by the market and the application spectrum.

Product Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)

P-type

S type

Type III

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)

Healthcare & Medicine

Food & Beverages

Electronics

Agriculture

Cosmetics

Rubber

Coatings

Others

Key Regions Assessed in the Report Include:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

The Nano Silica report is formulated through extensive primary and secondary research and further validated through industry experts and professionals. The data has been accrued through authentic sources, including interviews, documents, databases, and other sources to offer accurate insights into the industry to offer beneficial data to the readers and companies.

