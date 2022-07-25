Wanted: Partners to develop training courses on chemical risk assessment and dietary exposure assessment

EFSA is looking for organisations that can develop and deliver specialised training courses on specific aspects of chemical risk assessment , dietary exposure assessment , and related tools.

Scientists, trainers and other professionals in the fields of food safety risk assessment, dietary exposure assessment and/or training development are invited to submit offers. Successful tenderers will be helping to improve the knowledge and expertise of the EFSA scientific community.

Interested? You can find more information on the EU’s eTendering website.