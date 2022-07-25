Wood Plastic Composites Market Size to Reach USD 13,244 Million By 2030 Due to Growing Demand for Recyclable and Biodegradable Building Materials

/EIN News/ -- Acumen Research and Consulting recently published report titled “Wood Plastic Composites Market Size, Share, Analysis Report and Region Forecast, 2022 - 2030”



BEIJING, July 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Wood Plastic Composites Market size accounted for USD 5,582 Million in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 13,244 Million by 2030 with a considerable CAGR of 10.3% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030.

Wood Plastic Composite (WPC) is a synthetic polymer made from wood dust and plastic composites, such as PE-based Composites, polypropylene (PP), polyvinyl chloride (PVC), and recycled plastics, which improves pairing and provides long-term development, durability, and cost savings in a variety of applications such as home furniture, car interiors, and kitchen appliances. Wood-plastic composites outperform traditional timber production in terms of durability, moisture content, shear strength, bending resilience, and water permeability. These properties have led to its use in guard rails, doors, flooring, exterior siding, windows, fencing, and inner molding, as well as increased demand in the building and construction industry. The growing building and construction sector in emerging markets is expected to drive the wood-plastic composites market over the projected timeframe.

Wood plastics are a type of natural composite material made from wood and sawdust. It is an eco-friendly material used in both residential and commercial applications due to its strength and durability. In numerous industries, composite materials can be chosen in a variety of ways. Because wood is available in a variety of species, the consumer can mix and match the forest in the composite. Furthermore, plastics account for more than 40% of the timber and wood components. Wood-plastic composites are becoming increasingly popular globally and are the most widely used materials in construction sector due to their exceptional offering properties. Wood-plastic composites are made from recyclable plastic materials and have a low environmental impact as well as low cost.

Market Wood Plastic Composites Market Market Size 2021 USD 5,582 Million Market Forecast 2030 USD 13,244 Million CAGR During 2022 - 2030 10.3%

Key Companies Profiled Axion Structural Innovations LLC, Fiberon, LLC, Beologic N.V., PolyPlank AB, FkurKunststoff GmbH, Trex Company, Inc., Jelu-Werk Josef Ehrler GmbH & Co. KG, Guangzhou Kindwood Co. Ltd., TAMKO Building Products, Inc., Advanced Environmental Recycling Technologies, Inc., CertainTeed Corporation, and Universal Forest Product.

Market Trends, Drivers, Restraints, Competitive Analysis, Player Profiling, Regulation Analysis Customization Scope 10 hrs of free customization and expert consultation

Global Wood Plastic Composites Market Growth Aspects

Wood-plastic composites are gaining popularity in the automotive and construction industries due to their low cost and ease of use in non-structural areas like stairs, balconies, and columns. Furthermore, when compared to their alternatives, wood-plastic composites have a number of advantages in general industries. They are used in interior decoration, automobile interiors, home furnishings, and household appliances because they are strong, low-maintenance, rust-free, water-resistant, and can withstand high temperatures. As a result, global demand for wood-plastic composites has increased. Furthermore, urbanization and industrialization are driving the growth of the civil engineering and building sectors in developing countries; the aforementioned factors are driving the development of the global wood composites market.

On the other hand, rising R&D and raw material costs restrict the market growth. Wood is a material that necessitates ongoing investigation. This composite's materials can be utilized for a range of tasks and are made of high-quality, pricey wood. The market for wood components is suffering as a result. In addition, the industry is anticipated to see new growth potential from the early varieties of composite materials made of greenwood polymers. The durability of eco-friendly composites is growing in popularity. As a result, there is a growing demand for environment-conscious composite materials in a wide range of applications.

Building and Construction Applications Expected to Lead the Global WPCs Market

Increased demand for biodegradable and compostable materials for manufacturing components, as well as wood-plastic composites' excellent mechanical strength, reduced weight, and engine efficiency properties, are expected to drive demand for these composites in building and construction applications during the forecast period. The wood-plastic composite cladding has a wide range of applications, including garden greenery, expansion of living spaces, the replacement for stone-based characteristics, and residence decks with spaces for kitchens, eateries, and furniture. Furthermore, rapidly increasing infrastructure investment in emerging economies, combined with an increasing desire for aesthetically pleasing flooring and furniture, is boosting the growth of the wood-plastic composite in the building and construction section.

Wood Plastic Composites Market Regional Overview

North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa are the regional classification of the global wood plastic composites market. Asia-Pacific is expected to grow at the fastest rate in the market throughout the forecast period, owing to rising industrial growth and spending power. Furthermore, changing consumer dynamics in China and India toward authentic residency appearance, increased competition in the marketplace, fragmented distribution, and a growing number of dual-income families generate profitable positions for industry participants. Government initiatives to promote manufacturing growth will aid in the growth of the wood-plastic composites market in these countries. Increased construction and building activity in Asia-Pacific countries such as India, China, and Japan as a result of economic reforms and rising individual per capita income boost wood-plastic composites demand.

Wood Plastic Composites Market Segmentation

The global wood plastic composites market has been segmented by Acumen Research and Consulting based on product, and application. Based on the product, the market is divided into polyethylene, polyvinylchloride, polypropylene, and others. Based on the application, the market is categorized into building and construction, industrial and consumer goods, automotive components, and others.

Wood Plastic Composites Market Players

Some key players covered global in the wood plastic composites industry are Axion Structural Innovations LLC, Fiberon, LLC, Beologic N.V., PolyPlank AB, FkurKunststoff GmbH, Trex Company, Inc., Jelu-Werk Josef Ehrler GmbH & Co. KG, Guangzhou Kindwood Co. Ltd., TAMKO Building Products, Inc., Advanced Environmental Recycling Technologies, Inc., CertainTeed Corporation, and Universal Forest Product.

