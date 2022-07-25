Non-Metal 3d Printing Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Application, Regions, And Segment Forecast By 2027
Non-Metal 3d Printing Market Trends – Growing demand from the automotive industry
The global non-metal 3D printing market is projected to be worth USD 5,055.9 Million by 2027, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research. The non-metal 3D printing market is observing an accelerated growth rate attributed to its increasing demand from the automotive industry. 3D printing offers the benefit of substituting cost-prohibitive and longer lead-time in CNC manufacturing, enabling decreased production costs, particularly in the production process involving intricate parts and components. Also, in-house 3D prototyping assists in regulating Intellectual Property (IP) violations or data leaks as everything is manufactured on-site.
The global health emergency has beleaguered the global economy, thereby disrupting this particular business domain’s functioning mechanism. It assesses the present market scenario and forecasts the pandemic’s aftermath in this business sector to help organizations boost their COVID-19 preparedness. The market intelligence report takes a closer view of the global market share, estimated growth rate, future market trends, entry-level barriers, fundamental market drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities. The report clearly defines the Non-Metal 3d Printing market position on a global level. The detailed insights into the market’s geographical spectrum offered by the report make it an excellent source of knowledge about the Non-Metal 3d Printing industry.
Some Key Highlights from the Report
In March 2020, Stratasys announced the signing of a partnership agreement with m2nxt Solutions, a firm involved in smart manufacturing and a subsidiary of Bharat Fritz Werner Ltd., to expand in the manufacturing sector in India. The collaboration is intended to start a business for Industry 4.0 by merging expertise in smart manufacturing, 3D printing, and application consultations.
3D printed non-metals like ceramics finds extensive usage in dentistry, owing to its ability to fabricate custom-made dental implants & prosthesis and orthodontic equipment, including bridges and crowns.
Healthcare held the largest market share in 2019. One of the benefits is that the 3D printing non-metals such as plastics can be deployed for a 3D print soft touch in contact between bone and prosthetics, resulting in enhanced patient comfort and lessening the injury risks.
Key participants include in Non-Metal 3D Printing Market:
Stratasys Ltd., CRP Group, 3D Systems Corporation, Royal DSM NV, Oxford Performance Materials, EOS GmbH, Arkema SA, Envisiontec GmbH, Evonik Industries AG, and SABIC, among others.
Emergen Research has segmented the global non-metal 3D printing market on the basis of material type, form, industry vertical, and region:
Material Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)
Plastic
Ceramic
Others
Form Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)
Liquid
Powder
Filament
Industry Vertical Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)
Aerospace
Healthcare
Automotive
Electronics
Others
Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)
North America
U.S.
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
UK
France
BENELUX
Rest of Europe
Asia Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
Rest of APAC
Latin America
Brazil
Rest of LATAM
MEA
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of MEA
Unfolding the prime factors prompting global market growth:
The study offers an in-depth analysis of the product outlook, which depicts the latest production growth trends and profit valuation. It further fragments the global Non-Metal 3d Printing market into a broad product spectrum.
The study covers essential data related to these products’ application landscape, the demand for and market share held by each application type, and their growth rate analysis over the estimated period.
A detailed description of the distribution channels, including distributors, producers, and buyers, is one of the report’s key market highlights.
Elucidating the competitive landscape of the Global Non-Metal 3d Printing Market:
The global Non-Metal 3d Printing market report offers viable insights into the competitive spectrum of the Non-Metal 3d Printing business sphere.
The report systematically profiles the company information of each market player.
It identifies the estimated industry share, production facilities, development prospects, and geographies served by each market player.
The study showcases the extensive product portfolios of the prominent market contenders.
It offers critical data & information about the product application scope and the end-user landscape.
The study provides salient information about the pricing models of the products offered by these companies. Moreover, it determines the gross profits and losses experienced by them throughout their market tenures.
