Construction Sustainable Materials Market is projected to be worth USD 574.93 Billion by 2027 | Emergen Research

Construction Sustainable Materials Market Size – USD 261.48 Billion in 2019, Market Growth - CAGR of 10.3%, Market Trends –Supportive legislative regulations” — Emergen Research

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, July 25, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global construction sustainable materials market is projected to be worth USD 574.93 Billion by 2027, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research. The construction sustainable materials market observes high demand attributed to the increasing demand for reduced energy consumption in buildings. Insulation of roof, walls, attic, and foundations a vital requirement for energy-efficient residential buildings. Also, glass being an inefficient insulator, the deployment of energy-efficient glasses in see-through windows, envelopes, and skylights substantially lessens loss or heat gain, causing a reduction in heat transfer and vapor condensation. For instance, energy-efficient glass is found to decrease the overall energy consumption in buildings by about 8.0% to 10.0% and thereby offer savings on operational costs. Construction sustainable materials contribute significantly to energy efficiency leading to reduced emissions.

Furthermore, the report provides a comprehensive analysis of the factors that are likely to bolster or impede the growth of the market in the coming years. The report considers the COVID-19 pandemic that is currently unfolding as a key market influencer. The report provides a thorough estimation of the overall impact of the pandemic on the Construction Sustainable Materials market and its vital segments. The report also discusses the impact of the pandemic across different regions of the market. It also offers a current and future assessment of the impact of the pandemic on the Construction Sustainable Materials market.

Some Key Highlights from the Report

In July 2020, DuPont announced the development of Next Generation of Styrofoam™ Brand Insulation for the reduction of greenhouse gas emissions to sustain high-performance modern building design.

There is a growing demand for net-zero energy buildings that generate adequate renewable energy to suffice their yearly energy consumption needs, thus decreasing the consumption of nonrenewable energy and fueling the demand for construction sustainable materials

The growing trend for biomimicry offers an extensive range of materials for water efficiency, thermal environment, structural efficiency, zero-waste systems, and energy supply that are crucial for sustainable construction.

Emergen Research has segmented the global construction sustainable materials market on the basis of product type, application, end-users, and region:

Product Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Structural

Interior

Exterior

Others

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Insulation

Roofing

Framing

Interior Finishing

Exterior Siding

Others

End Users Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Residential

Commercial

Industrial

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

UK

France

BENELUX

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

Rest of APAC

Latin America

Brazil

Rest of LATAM

MEA

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of MEA

The report also studies the key companies of the Construction Sustainable Materials market along with analysis of their business strategies, M&A activities, investment plans, product portfolio, financial standing, gross profit margin, and production and manufacturing capacities.

Some players analyzed in the report are:

Bauder Limited, RedBuilt LLC, DuPont, Lafarge, Alumasc Group PLC, CertainTeed Corporation, PPG Industries, BASF SE, Forbo International SA, and BinderHolz GmbH, among others.

Thank you for reading the report. The report can be customized as per the requirements of the clients. For further information or query about customization, please reach out to us, and we will offer you the report best suited for your needs.

Emergen Research is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services.

