GCC Tea Market Research Report 2022-2027: Share, Size, Upcoming Trends, Growth, Industry Analysis | Syndicated Analytics

Tea refers to an aromatic beverage that is typically prepared by pouring hot or boiling water over the cured leaves of the plant named Camellia sinensis.

ALBANY, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, July 25, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- GCC Tea Market: Market Size, Share, Trends, Industry Analysis, Application Analysis, Growth and Forecast, 2022-2027” provides a deep and thorough evaluation of the GCC tea market based on its segments including type, end-use, and region. The report tracks the latest industry trends and analyses their overall impact on the market. It also evaluates the market dynamics, which cover the key demand and price indicators, and studies the market on the basis of the SWOT and Porter's Five Forces models.

Report Metrics

Historical Year: 2016-2021

Base Year: 2021

Forecast Year: 2022-2027

Tea refers to an aromatic beverage that is typically prepared by pouring hot or boiling water over the cured leaves of the plant named Camellia sinensis. It comprises of numerous bioactive compounds, such as caffeine, xanthines, flavonoids, proteins, amino acids, etc. Some of the common product variants include oolong tea, green tea, black tea, etc. The regular consumption of tea is known to aid in minimizing cell damage that is caused by free radicals. It also helps in digestion, facilitates weight loss, improves the immune system, lowers cholesterol levels, reduces the risk of heart attacks, etc.

GCC Tea Market Industry Trends and Drivers:

The inflating income levels and the shifting tastes and preferences of the consumers are among the primary factors driving the GCC tea market. In addition to this, the escalating requirement for healthy and premium beverages, on account of the increasing consumer health consciousness, is further bolstering the market growth. Moreover, the growing consumer awareness towards the disadvantages of consuming carbonated drinks is encouraging them to incorporate green tea into their daily diets and lifestyles, which is also positively influencing the market across the GCC region. Apart from this, several key manufacturers are launching new flavors of tea, including lemon, orange, mint, cranberry, pomegranate, etc., to expand their customer base. This, in turn, is acting as another significant growth-inducing factor. In line with this, the introduction of novel product variants with value-added ingredients is anticipated to fuel the GCC tea market over the forecasted period.

GCC Tea Market Segmentation:

The market is segmented on the basis of type, end-use, and region.

