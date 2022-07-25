Commercial Display Market Report, Top Players, Latest Trends, Demand, Analysis and Forecast 2022-2027

SHERIDAN, WY, USA, July 25, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The IMARC Group provides extensive analysis of the commercial display industry covering the market trends, investment opportunities, growth trends, statistics, and industry prospects. The report offers a comprehensive analysis of the industry, which comprises insights on the commercial display market size, share, trends, analysis, growth, demand, statistics, and overview. The report also includes competitor and regional analysis, and contemporary advancements in the global market.

Commercial display represents large digital screens utilized by businesses to promote their products or services to a greater audience. They can be categorized into digital signage, display monitor, display TVs, etc. Commercial display screens have numerous features, including anti-burn-in, image retention, multi-IR options, USB cloning, etc., which makes them easy to operate, durable, efficient for commercial applications, and ensures effective control from remote locations. They can withstand direct sunlight, humidity, moisture, harsh wind, etc., and thereby are suitable for outdoor installations. Consequently, commercial display models find widespread utilization across several establishments such as airports, hospitals, restaurants, corporate offices, stadiums, shopping malls, banks, educational institutions, etc.

The elevating adoption of LED displays for video walls and customized digital signage solutions among various end-use industries is primarily driving the commercial display market. Additionally, the development of innovative technologies, including 4K and 8K screens integrated with artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning, is further stimulating the global market. In line with this, the launch of micro-LED and OLED display screens with ultra-thin dimensions that can rest on any surface, inside or outside, is acting as another significant growth-inducing factor. Moreover, the expanding demand for display-based medical equipment, such as ventilators and respirators, owing to the sudden outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic is also positively influencing the market growth. Besides this, the growing urbanization and modernization, especially across the developing countries, and the inflating investments in infrastructural projects are expected to propel the commercial display market over the forecasted period.

• Cdw Corporation

• Cisco Systems, Inc.

• Dell Technologies Inc.

• Koninklijke Philips N.V.

• LG Display Co., Ltd.

• NEC Display Solutions.

• Panasonic Corporation

• Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd.

• Sharp Corporation

Breakup by Product Type:

• Digital Signage

• Display Monitor

• Display TVs

Breakup by Technology:

• LCD

• LED

• Others

Breakup by Component:

• Hardware

• Software

• Services

Breakup by Panel Type:

• Flat Panel

• Curved Panel

• Other Panel

Breakup by Size:

• Below 32 inches

• 32 to 52 inches

• 52 to 75 inches

• Above 75 inches

Breakup by Application:

• Retail

• Hospitality

• Entertainment

• Stadiums & Playgrounds

• Corporate

• Banking

• Healthcare

• Education

• Transportation

Breakup by Region:

• North America (United States, Canada)

• Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)

• Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)

• Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

• Middle East and Africa

