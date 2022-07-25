The Second Annual The Motion Picture Screenplay Prize Sponsored by the Justin Ptak Agency
The Justin Ptak Agency (JPA), WGA, and the San Pablo Motion Picture Studios announce the second annual most unique, and rewarding screenplay competition.
Nothing is impossible. The word itself says, "I'm possible!"”AMHERST, NH, UNITED STATES, July 25, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Justin Ptak Agency (JPA), a signatory agency with the Writers Guild of America and the San Pablo Motion Picture Studios announces the launch of the second annual, The Motion Picture Screenplay Prize, the most unique, and rewarding screenplay competition since John Steinbeck bet F. Scott Fitzgerald he could get his name up in lights on Sunset Blvd. before "Fitz" within a year.
TheMotionPictureScreenplayPrize.Com is unlike any other script contest as it truly seeks out the best talent and is committed to rewarding and nurturing the prestigious winners with not only trinkets and toys, but a fulfilling career in Hauling Wood aka Hollywood. The development deal with the JPA and the SPMPS at the back-end is a first step to the winners name up in lights on the marquee as they see their story come to life on the Silver Screen.
The Justin Ptak Agency is a boutique agency, among the first to sign the new WGA Code of Conduct, that focuses on not only educating, and entertaining, but also enlightening. The partnership with the San Pablo Motion Picture Studios, located in the Hollywood of the East, Jacksonville, Florida, before there even was a Hauling Wood, makes this prize stand out as a truly exciting and beneficial reward for any writer with a desire to finally see their stories told.
CEO and studio executive, Justin Ptak, discussed the idea behind The Motion Screenplay Prize and its unique value: "The roots of the JPA go back to H.N. Swanson, a great mentor, and one of the greatest agents in all of Tinsel Town. Swanny was truly brilliant, he represented every legendary writer in New York who wanted to try their hand at the script trade from John Steinbeck to F. Scott Fitzgerald. We wan't to continue that tradition of the focus on the writer and nurture their talent to achieve the greatest success with the complete backing of a WGA Agency. The JPA is proud to carry on the tradition as we had great success in 2021 despite these tumultuous times, we are not just surviving, but thriving and walking down red carpets looking up at silver screens."
Nick Varga, JPA Agent, and accomplished screenwriter in his own right, summarized The Motion Picture Screenplay Prize thusly: "The greatest thing about the MPSP is that it isn't a cookie cutter script contest like the rest, the rewards are tangible, and instead of just possibly going back to film school, you achieve a career in the film industry. We had a great first year with immense success we are building upon. We stand on the shoulders of giants of the industry."
The early entry is Aug. 18th 2022, the deadline is Oct. 18th, 2022 with the final late entry on Jan. 18th 2023. The results will be announced coinciding with the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Science ceremony on March 12th, 2023 at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, Los Angeles, California.
