Active Psoriatic Arthritis Market Overview Highlighting Major Drivers, Trends, Growth and Demand Report 2021- 2027

According to the current analysis of Emergen Research, the global Active Psoriatic Arthritis Market was valued at USD 7.15 billion in 2019 and is expected to reach USD 13.64 billion by 2027, at a CAGR of 9.2%. Significant growth in incidences of active psoriatic arthritis is observed across emerging countries together with increasing elderly population. Also, poor standard of living due to stressful work-life balance resulting in the overstimulation of immune system. Rising advancements in biosimilar and robust pipeline of biologic products are expressively enhancing the availability of safe and efficient psoriatic arthritis treatment. High incidence of psoriatic arthritis is extensively experienced by those patients who are already suffering from plague psoriasis. These scenarios are actively contribute to the industry growth of active psoriatic arthritis treatment and therefore, demand for drugs linked with this treatment are also likely to escalate in the forecast period.

The study on the Global Active Psoriatic Arthritis Market is the latest report covering the impact analysis of the currently ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. The pandemic has directly affected the market by causing disruptions in the global supply chains and indirectly by inducing financial difficulties. The Active Psoriatic Arthritis Market has witnessed dynamic changes in trends and demands owing to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. The report provides a detailed outlook on how the pandemic has affected the key segments of the Active Psoriatic Arthritis Market. The report includes an in-depth impact analysis of the COVID-19 pandemic on the overall 5g chipset industry.

Key Highlights from the Report

Due to high emergence and employability of biologics and biosimilar products in potential treatment, biologics drug class segment accounted for the largest market share of approximately 39.8%. Moreover, traditional biologics have a capacity to improve complete immune system

Biologics and biosimilar products are mostly sold only on the basis of prescription. Prescription products segment in the products outlook accounted for the largest market revenue with a market share of approximately 47.5% in 2019

Existing market players operating in the industry have undertaken a number of strategies to propel in the market. Thus, in August 2019, Amgen and Bristol-Myers Squibb (BMS) announced to have acquired worldwide rights to Otezla (only oral non-biologic treatment for psoriasis and psoriatic arthritis) from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s merger partner Celgene

Key Highlights of Report:

The Global Active Psoriatic Arthritis Market report provides full coverage of the companies’ data, including details about their production and manufacturing capacity, product portfolio, business overview, revenue, gross profit margins, sales network and distribution channel, financial standing, and market position. The report also studies business strategies and strategic alliances undertaken by companies to gain a robust footing in the market. The report sheds light on the mergers and acquisitions, collaborations, joint ventures, brand promotions and product launches, agreements and partnerships, and corporate and government deals. The comprehensive analysis of the competitive landscape offers the readers a deeper understanding about the competitors.

The report further offers a complete value chain analysis along with an analysis of the downstream buyers and upstream raw materials. The study focuses on global trends, regulatory frameworks, and macro- and micro-economic factors. The report also provides an extensive analysis of the segment and sub-segmented expected to dominate the market over the projected period. The report offers a forecast estimation of the market with regards to the analysis of the market segmentation, including product type, end-user industries, application spectrum, and other segments.

Top competitors of the Active Psoriatic Arthritis Market profiled in the report include:

include Novartis International AG, Johnson & Johnson Services, AbbVie, AstraZeneca, Amgen, Celgene Corporation, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, Bausch Health Companies, Eli Lilly and Company and Pfizer among other companies

Emergen research have segmented Active Psoriatic Arthritis Market on the basis of product, drug class, route of administration and region:

Product Outlook (Revenue in Million USD; 2017–2027)

Prescriptions

OTC

Other

Drug Class Outlook (Revenue in Million USD; 2017–2027)

Biologics

Non-Steroidal Anti-Inflammatory Drugs (NSAIDs)

Non-Biologic Disease Modifying Anti-Rheumatic Drugs (DMARDs)

Other

By Route of Administration (Revenue in Million USD; 2017–2027)

Injectable

Oral

Topical

Regional Analysis of the Active Psoriatic Arthritis Market:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Market Overview:

The research report on the Active Psoriatic Arthritis Market is formulated through extensive primary and secondary research along with qualitative and quantitative analysis of vital aspects of the market. The insightful data is further validated and verified by the industry professionals.

Key Objectives of the Report:

Analysis and estimation of the Active Psoriatic Arthritis Market size and share for the projected period of 2021-2027

Extensive analysis of the key players of the market by SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces analysis to impart a clear understanding of the competitive landscape

Study of current and emerging trends, restraints, drivers, opportunities, challenges, growth prospects, and risks of the global Active Psoriatic Arthritis Market

Analysis of the growth prospects for the stakeholders and investors through the study of the promising segments

Strategic recommendations to the established players and new entrants to capitalize on the emerging growth opportunities

