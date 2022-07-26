SmallBusinessProsperity.com launches new initiative to future-proof small businesses for the tough economic times ahead

Neville Berkowitz (70), Founder, SmallBusinessProsperity.com- 45 years of experience as an Entrepreneur and Strategic Business Advisor locally and globally

The new future-proofing initiative for small businesses and their various stakeholders enables these small businesses to survive and prosper during 2022- 2028

Future Proofing small businesses' survival and prosperity worldwide during the tough economic times ahead” — Neville Berkowitz

JOHANNESBURG, SOUTH AFRICA, July 26, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Well-respected public and private sector economists and leading CEOs believe we could look at a recession, possible stagflation, and a subsequent low-growth economy occurring during 2022- 2028.

The MD of the International Monetary Fund (IMF), Kristalina Georgieva, believes that we are facing the biggest test for the global economy since World War II, and she states that we face a ‘confluence of calamities’. Former Chairman of the US Federal Reserve, Ben Bernanke, sees stagflation in the next year or two. Jamie Dimon, CEO of JPMorgan Chase, the largest bank in the USA, sees an economic hurricane ahead and a benign economic environment.

“Small business owners need to future proof their businesses to still be around during the very challenging economy ahead” - Neville Berkowitz (70), a veteran 45- year entrepreneur and strategic business advisor, locally and globally, and founder of SmallBusinessProsperity.com.

According to Global Entrepreneurship Monitor, there are 582 million entrepreneurs worldwide, of which 30 million are in the USA. Historically, there has been a business failure rate of 45%-50% of US small businesses within five years from their start-up.

“The major causes of small business failures are misunderstanding customers and clients’ needs, lack of suitable experience, lack of research, no strategic business planning, insufficient funding, financial mismanagement, poor and ineffectual marketing, inability to be agile and adapt, poor human resource management, inability to have the all-round skills to manage a business, and not seeking support from experienced people in their field,” said SmallBusinessProsperity.com Neville Berkowitz.

The new future-proofing initiative from SmallBusinessProsperity.com provides the small business owner, or manager, with the ability to achieve their business’s survival and prosperity. The various stakeholders supporting a small business can now also protect their vested interests via such future-proofing of a small business.

A ‘critical thinking’ process is at the heart of the new future-proofing initiative. The Future of Jobs Report 2020 from the World Economic Forum (WEF) stated that both critical thinking and problem-solving top the list of skills required by employers.

The critical thinking process begins with an unbiased and independent assessment of each of the numerous components of a small business. This is a 360- degree holistic investigation of the business identifying each component’s strengths, weaknesses, opportunities, and threats.

For example, by investigating and understanding existing and target customers and why these potential customers currently don’t support the business. Marketing and sales efforts are analyzed and measured to identify where substantial improvements are required.

Similar assessment and analysis processes are undertaken for other components of the business; some examples are management, staff, location, premises, competitors, funding, credit suppliers, suppliers of goods and services, inventory control, debtors, creditors, digital applications, and most importantly, financial performance and up-to-date financial reporting.

After assessing and analyzing the individual components of a small business, a composite SWOT (Strengths, Weaknesses, Opportunities, Threats) analysis enables a future-proofing Proactive Business Strategy to be developed. This is followed by a Strategic Advisory Service producing an executable Creative Action Plan enabling the small business to develop its strengths further while reducing its weakness, developing more opportunities to survive and prosper and, where possible, negating its threats.

Existing or potential stakeholders of a small business providing investment, funding, credit facilities, goods, services, and premises will benefit from the business’s future proofing, survival, and prosperity.

With their clients’ consent, one or more stakeholders can request that the future-proofing service be undertaken for one or more businesses where they have a vested interest.

SmallBusinessProsperity.com Neville Berkowitz said, “I have felt a calling to come out of retirement after a 52-year working career, 45 years of it as an entrepreneur and strategic business advisor, locally and globally, to assist small business owners, and their various stakeholders, with my future-proof experience, skills, knowledge, and gray hair wisdom during the tough economic conditions ahead. I believe it’s better to light one candle than curse the darkness.”

The new future-proofing initiative is offered worldwide to small business owners and their various stakeholders. Still, due to the hands-on future-proofing work personally undertaken by Neville Berkowitz, at any given time, he can only provide these future-proofing services to a limited number of small business clients or various stakeholders of small businesses.

