18 days to go till the start of Ultra Race Romania- a race tougher than MdS, as first edition participants describe it

Ultra Race Romania will line up at the start line competitors from France, Great Britain, Denmark, Luxembourg and Romania.

BUZAU, ROMANIA, July 25, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Just 18 days to go and Ultra Race Romania will line up at the start line competitors from France, Great Britain, Denmark, Luxembourg and Romania. The brave participants will have 250 km to cover in 6 stages, in self-sufficiency format.

What exactly does this mean? That they will take with them during the 7 days everything they need to survive the race, from the sleeping bag, change of clothes or food necessary for the 7 days of the race. It's a unique challenge that competitors face, both logistically – baggage weight is a key component of the race plan, and in terms of the effort they'll have to sustain as the race unfolds in the mountainous area of Buzău, collecting during the 6 stages approximately 11000 m difference in level.

Designed according to the successful model of the Marathon de Sables, Ultra Race Romania challenges you to discover the wild beauty of the Buzău mountains in a unique way that will remain imprinted in your memories forever. Together with the other competitors you will experience unique moments and bond lifelong friends in a race for each step that will bring you closer to the finish line. Sport will once again prove to be the bond that brings together people willing to fight for the same passion.

"Many races in the world now say they are tougher than the Marathon des Sable, but this race in Romania was a brutal battle from start to finish. With an elevation difference of over 11,0000m, it pushed me to the limit far beyond what I thought was possible.” - Lee Thomas - Finisher of Ultra Race Romania 2021.

If you want to support the competitors of the 2022 edition, we are waiting for you with messages of encouragement on the Facebook page of the event: https://www.facebook.com/ultraraceromania where we will broadcast each stage live. And if you want to witness a truly emotional moment, that of crossing the finish line after 7 days of fighting with human limits, we are waiting for you on August 17 at the Muddy Volcanoes to properly celebrate these super-humans!

We remind you that in April 2022, Buzău County obtained official validation as a UNESCO international geopark, thus being recognized as a territory with natural and cultural values of global importance.

We would like to thank the partners who have chosen to support us again this year in our desire to put Ultra Race Romania on the map of multi-stage races in the world and to contribute with us to the promotion of the Buzău area throughout the world: HecasVillas - https://www.hecasvillas.ro/, VARTA AG, Alevia, Selgros Romania, Trisport, Garmin Romania and Raidlight.

