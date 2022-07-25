Global Construction Chemicals Market Size And Market Growth Opportunities

Construction Chemicals Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

The Business Research Company’s Construction Chemicals Global Market Report 2022: Market Size, Trends, And Forecast To 2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, July 25, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to ‘Construction Chemicals Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026’ published by The Business Research Company, the construction chemicals market size is expected to grow from $39.59 billion in 2021 to $43.02 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.6%. The global construction chemical market size is expected to grow to $56.59 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 7.1%. The increasing demand in construction is significantly contributing to the construction chemicals market growth.

The construction chemicals market consists of sales of construction chemicals by entities (organizations, partnerships, sole traders) that are chemical compounds that are utilized in the creation of buildings. Construction chemicals are chemical compositions that are employed with cement, concrete, or other construction components to bind them together during construction. They are essentially used to speed up the process and add more sustainability and strength to the structures.

Global Construction Chemicals Market Trends

Strategic partnerships have emerged as a key trend gaining popularity in the construction chemicals market. Major companies operating in the construction chemicals sector are focused on partnerships to strengthen their position.

Global Construction Chemicals Market Segments

The global construction chemicals market is segmented:

By Type: Concrete Admixtures, Waterproofing and Roofing, Repair, Flooring, Sealants and Adhesives, Others

By End-User: Commercial, Industrial, Infrastructure and Public Places, Residential, Public Space

By Geography: The global construction chemicals market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, Asia-Pacific accounts for the largest share.

Construction Chemicals Global Market Report 2022 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides construction chemicals global market overviews, analyzes and forecasts market size and growth for the global construction chemicals market, construction chemicals global market share, construction chemicals global market segments and geographies, construction chemicals global market players, construction chemicals global market leading competitor revenues, profiles and market shares. The construction chemicals market report identifies top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and key competitors’ approaches.

TBRC’s Construction Chemicals Global Market Report 2022 includes information on the following:

Data Segmentations: Market Size, Global, By Region and Country, Historic and Forecast, and Growth Rates for 60 Geographies

Key Market Players: Imperial Brands plc, Arkema S.A., Dow Chemical Company, Fosroc International Ltd., Mapei S.p.A, RPM International Inc., Sika AG, Henkel AG & Co. KGaA, Ashland Global Specialty Chemicals Inc, Pidilite Industries Ltd, W. R. Grace and Co., CICO Group, Akzo Nobel N.V., and 3M Company.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

And so much more.

About The Business Research Company?

The Business Research Company has published over 1000 industry reports, covering over 2500 market segments and 60 geographies. The reports draw on 150,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders. The reports are updated with a detailed analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on various markets.

