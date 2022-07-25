Artificial Grass Market Types, Applications, Products, Share, Growth, Insights and Forecasts Report 2030

Emergen Research Logo

Rising consumer demand for outdoor and lawn decorations activities is a key factor driving market revenue growth

Artificial Grass Market Size – USD 4.05 Billion in 2021, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 6.72%, Market Trends – Increasing demand for biodegradable and recyclable synthetic grass” — Emergen Research

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, July 25, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A recent industry assessment report on the Artificial Grass market applies qualitative and quantitative research techniques to probe into the complete business scenario of the Artificial Grass market for the forecast period 2022 - 2030.

The global artificial grass market size was USD 4.05 Billion in 2021 and is expected to register a revenue CAGR of 6.72% during the forecast period, according to the latest analysis by Emergen Research. Market revenue growth is primarily driven by rising demand for recyclable, sustainable, eco-friendly, and temperature-resistant artificial grass materials. Artificial turf is resistant to low temperatures and can be used in all weather conditions, which is ideal for commercial and home landscaping. Development of fire retardant synthetic grass is creating opportunities for the market to grow. For example, on 28 April 2022, ResiGrass, which is based in Belgium launched high-quality natural-looking artificial grass with fire-resistant properties. In addition, rising demand for commercial landscaping solutions is driving revenue growth in the market. Moreover, biodegradable and recyclable artificial turfs are environment-friendly, low maintenance, and available in a variety of sizes. It also increases aesthetic appeal and adds a calming and relaxing effect to residential and commercial complexes.

In addition, artificial grass comes in a variety of blade lengths, textures, densities, regional grass colors, and also looks-like real grass. It can be utilized both inside and outside of an apartment, can be sliced into small strips and fitted between walkway pavers, and is pet friendly as pets cannot dig it up and ruin it.

Artificial Grass Market Growth & Trends

The nylon segment accounted for a steady revenue CAGR over the forecast period. Presently, nylon is the most popular material for carpeting and is also used in a variety of other products that require tensile strength and durability. Nylon has some significant qualities that make it a good choice for artificial turf.

Synthetic grass made of nylon can be used in both residential and commercial settings such as backyard and rooftop decks, indoor lawns, and athletic turf. Where a blend of softness and resilience is required, nylon can also be found as a secondary fiber, which is driving revenue growth of the segment.

The sports court segment accounted for largest revenue share in 2021. This is attributed to increasing installation of artificial grass in stadiums, clubs, and sports grounds to increase safety and performance.

The North America market accounted for second-largest revenue share in 2021. This is attributed to rising investments in research activities for developing advanced synthetic grass technologies. Rising demand for recyclable and sustainable artificial turf is also contributing to revenue growth of the market in the region.

Top competitors of the Artificial Grass Market profiled in the report include:

Namgrass, P.K. Versi Turf Private Limited, Ross NW Watergardens, Tarkett, Sport Group, Altius Sports, Artificial Grass Liquidators, Crestview Advisors, L.L.C, CCGrass, SIS Pitches, Turf Green, and Victoria PLC.

The research segments the market based on product type, applications and end-use. It profiles the key players of the business and their individual contribution to the global economy. The report focuses on significant investments, business ventures, mergers, acquisitions, collaborations along with the technological developments in the field. It also evaluates the upcoming and niche areas in the business. The researcher aims to offer expert insights related to the industry and the new opportunities available in the market.

Artificial Grass Market Segmentation

Emergen Research has segmented the global artificial grass market based on fiber materials, infill materials, application, and region:

Fiber Material Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2030)

Polyethylene

Nylon

Polypropylene

Others

Infill material Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2030)

Plant-based Infills

Petroleum-based Infills

Sand-based Infills

Others

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2030)

Sports Court

Indoor & Outdoor Garden

Swimming Pools

Landscaping

Others

The Global Artificial Grass Market report provides full coverage of the companies’ data, including details about their production and manufacturing capacity, product portfolio, business overview, revenue, gross profit margins, sales network and distribution channel, financial standing, and market position. The report also studies business strategies and strategic alliances undertaken by companies to gain a robust footing in the market. The report sheds light on the mergers and acquisitions, collaborations, joint ventures, brand promotions and product launches, agreements and partnerships, and corporate and government deals. The comprehensive analysis of the competitive landscape offers the readers a deeper understanding about the competitors.

Regional Analysis of the Artificial Grass Market:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Key Objectives of the Report:

Analysis and estimation of the Artificial Grass market size and share for the projected period of 2022-2030

Extensive analysis of the key players of the market by SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces analysis to impart a clear understanding of the competitive landscape

Study of current and emerging trends, restraints, drivers, opportunities, challenges, growth prospects, and risks of the global Artificial Grass market

Analysis of the growth prospects for the stakeholders and investors through the study of the promising segments

Strategic recommendations to the established players and new entrants to capitalize on the emerging growth opportunities

The research report on the Artificial Grass market is formulated through extensive primary and secondary research along with qualitative and quantitative analysis of vital aspects of the market. The insightful data is further validated and verified by the industry professionals. The report strives to offer deeper insights into the overall market scenario of the Artificial Grass business sphere.

Thank you for reading the report. The report can be customized as per the requirements of the clients. For further information or query about customization, please reach out to us, and we will offer you the report best suited for your needs.

