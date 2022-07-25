Global Genetically Modified Crops Market Size And Market Growth Opportunities

Genetically Modified Crops Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, July 25, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to ‘Genetically Modified Crops Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026’ published by The Business Research Company, the genetically modified crops market size is expected to grow from $19.7 billion in 2021 to $21.05 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.9%. The global GM crops market size is expected to grow to $26.35 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 5.8%. The genetically modified (GM) crops have traits such as insect tolerance and herbicide tolerance that contribute to the high demand for such crops.

The genetically modified crops market consists of sales of genetically engineered crops and related services. The term genetically modified refers to the transfer of genes between organisms using a series of laboratory techniques known as recombinant DNA technology. Genetically modified (GM) or genetically engineered crops are plants with new trait which does not occur naturally such as resistance to pests, improved nutrient profile, reduction in spoilage, and resistance to chemical treatments. The GM crops which are grown commercially include sugar beet, papaya, maize, potato, oilseed rape, cotton, and others.

Global Genetically Modified Crops Market Trends

The exponential increase in population around the globe drives the need to implement genetically modified crops. Farmers have to adopt new technologies to produce crops that can meet the demand of the growing population. GM crops help reduce food loss and waste, improve soil and water management, and improve the yield alongside protecting the environment.

Global Genetically Modified Crops Market Segments

The global genetically modified crops market is segmented:

By Trait: Herbicide Tolerance (HT), Insect Resistance (IR), Stacked Traits (ST), Others

By Crop: Soybean, Cotton, Maize, Oilseed Rape, Tobacco, Others

By Technique: Gene Guns, Electroporation, Microinjection, Agrobacterium, Others

By Type of Modification: Transgenic, Cis-genic, Sub-genic, Multiple Trait Integration

By Application: Scientific Research, Agriculture Crops

By Geography: The global genetically modified crops market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, North America accounts for the largest share.

Genetically Modified Crops Global Market Report 2022 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides genetically modified crops global market overview, analyzes and forecasts market size and genetically modified crops industry growth, genetically modified crops global market share, genetically modified crops market segments and geographies, genetically modified crops market trends, genetically modified crops market players, genetically modified crops market leading competitor revenues, profiles and market shares. The genetically modified crops market report identifies top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and key competitors’ approaches.

TBRC’s Genetically Modified Crops Global Market Report 2022 includes information on the following:

Data Segmentations: Market Size, Global, By Region and Country, Historic and Forecast, and Growth Rates for 60 Geographies

Key Market Players: Bayer AG, BASF SE, Syngenta AG, The Dow Chemical Company, Dupont, Groupe Limagrain, JR Simplot Co, JKAgri Genetics Ltd, Maharashtra Hybrid Seed Company (MAHYCO), and Calyxt Inc.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

