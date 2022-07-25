Global Luxury Cigars Market Trends, Strategies, Opportunities For 2022-2026

Luxury Cigars Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2022-2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, July 25, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to ‘Luxury Cigars Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026’ published by The Business Research Company, the luxury cigars market size is expected to grow from $13.33 billion in 2021 to $14.58 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.3%. The global luxury cigar market size is expected to grow to $19.56 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 7.6%. The increasing consumption of tobacco among millennials is expected to drive the luxury cigars market growth moving forward.

The luxury cigar market consists of sales of luxury cigars by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that are created completely by hand from all-natural tobacco leaf, manually built, and wrapped. A Luxury Cigar is a tobacco leaf bundle that has been fermented and dried and rolled into a royal and sumptuous cylindrical shape for smoking. These cigars are 7 inches long and contain 5 to 20 grams of tobacco.

Global Luxury Cigars Market Trends

Technological advancements have emerged as a key trend gaining popularity in the luxury cigars market. Major companies operating in the luxury cigars sector are focused on developing new technological solutions to reinforce their position.

Global Luxury Cigars Market Segments

The global luxury cigars market is segmented:

By Type: Machine-made Cigars, Handmade Cigars

By Shape: Parejo Cigars, Figurado Cigars

By Flavor: Tobacco/No Flavor, Flavored

By Application: Male Smokers, Female Smokers

By Distribution Channel: Online, Offline

By Geography: The global luxury cigars market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, North America accounts for the largest share.

Luxury Cigars Global Market Report 2022 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides luxury cigars global market overviews, luxury cigars global market analysis and forecasts market size and growth for the global luxury cigars market, luxury cigars global market share, luxury cigars global market segments and geographies, luxury cigars global market players, luxury cigars market leading competitor revenues, profiles and market shares. The luxury cigars market report identifies top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and key competitors’ approaches.

TBRC’s Luxury Cigars Global Market Report 2022 includes information on the following:

Data Segmentations: Market Size, Global, By Region and Country, Historic and Forecast, and Growth Rates for 60 Geographies

Key Market Players: Imperial Brands, Swedish Match, Swisher International, Scandinavian Tobacco Group, Agio Cigars, China Tobacco, Regius Cigars Ltd., Gurkha Cigar Group, Gran Habano Cigars, Mayan Import Company, The Villiger Group, Altadis, Cigar Aficionado, Montecristo, and Cohiba.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

