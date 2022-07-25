Global Automotive Logistics Market Trends, Strategies, Opportunities For 2022-2031

Automotive Logistics Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, July 25, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to ‘Automotive Logistics Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026’ published by The Business Research Company, the automotive logistics market size is expected to grow to $330.86 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 7.6%. The increasing efficiency in finished vehicle logistics is expected to propel the automotive logistics industry growth going forward.

The automotive logistics market consists of sales of automotive logistic services by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that refer to a set of activities conducted for the smooth transportation of automotive spare parts and finished vehicles. Automotive logistics consists of inbound procurement, outsourcing & distribution of spare parts, and transportation of finished vehicles domestically or internationally. The complexity of the supply chain of automotive logistics requires process planning to achieve maximum efficiency in manufacturing.

Global Automotive Logistics Market Trends

New product innovations have emerged as the new trend gaining popularity in the market. According to the automotive logistics market overview, major companies are focused on developing innovative products to sustain their position in the market. For instance, In March 2021 Tata motors, an India-based company that manufactures automobile logistic trucks launched Ultra Sleek T-Series trucks based on smart truck technology. This contains a varied deck length from 10 to 20 feet to adapt to all the required applications. This helps to carry more automotive logistics at a time.

Global Automotive Logistics Market Segments

By Type: Outsourcing, Insourcing

By Activity: Warehousing and Handling, Transportation and Handling

By Mode of Transport: Roadways, Airways, Railway, Maritime

By Service: Transportation, Warehousing, Packaging Processes, Integrated Service, Reverse Logistics

By Distribution: Domestic, International

By Geography: The global automotive logistics market report is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, Asia-Pacific accounts for the largest share.

Automotive Logistics Global Market Report 2022 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides automotive logistics market overviews, analyzes and forecasts market size and growth for the global automotive logistics market, automotive logistics market share, automotive logistics market segments and geographies, automotive logistics market players, automotive logistics market leading competitor revenues, profiles and market shares. The automotive logistics global market report identifies top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and key competitors’ approaches.

TBRC’s Automotive Logistics Global Market Report 2022 includes information on the following:

Data Segmentations: Market Size, Global, By Region and Country, Historic and Forecast, and Growth Rates for 60 Geographies

Key Market Players: Penske Corporation, Deutsche Post DHL Group, XPO Logistics Inc., SNCF, Panalpina World Transport (Holding) Ltd., DSV A/S, Ryder Systems Inc, CEVA Logistics, Nippon Express, Expeditors International, BLG Logistics, DB Schenker, Hellmann Worldwide Logistics, GEFCO, Schnellecke group ag & co. Kg, Hitachi Transport System Ltd., Neovia Logistics Services LLC., CFR Rinkens, GEODIS, Kerry Logistics Network Limited, Dachser Group SE & Co. KG, Yusen Logistics Co. Ltd., and Neovia Logistics Services LLC.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

