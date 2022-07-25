Drone Battery Global Market To Grow At Rate Of 20% Through 2026

Drone Battery Global Market Report 2022: Market Size, Trends And Forecast To 2026

The Business Research Company’s Drone Battery Global Market Report 2022: Market Size, Trends And Forecast To 2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, July 25, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to ‘Drone Battery Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026’ published by The Business Research Company, the drone battery market size is expected to grow to $8.15 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 19.9%. The increasing adoption of drones for commercial and defense applications is expected to propel the drone battery market growth going forward.

The drone battery market consists of sales of drone batteries by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that are used to power the drone’s onboard systems. The drone battery is referred to as the life force of a drone and allows the drone to fly high. The batteries used in drones are composed of hydrogen fuel cells, lithium-ion, lithium polymer, and nickel-metal hydride.

Global Drone Battery Market Trends

Strategic partnerships have emerged as the key trend shaping the drone battery market outlook. Major companies operating in the drone batteries sector are focused on partnerships to meet consumer demand and strengthen their position. For instance, in March 2021, Axon, a US-based provider of electronic control devices partnered with Skydio, a US-based drone manufacturer. Through this partnership, Skydio's autonomous drones will be available to law enforcement and emergency services through Axon's unmanned aircraft program, Axon Air. Furthermore, in November 2020, AggieAir, a Utah State University, partnered with Arctech Charge, a US-based company operating in drone batteries. This collaboration intends to develop crucial technology for drone battery charging and life extension, as well as other novel ways to charge and manage drone fleet batteries for the viability and sustainability of any drone operation.

Global Drone Battery Market Segments

By Component: Cell, BMS, Enclosure, Connector

By Battery: Fuel Cell, Lithium-Ion, Lithium-Polymer, Nickel Cadmium

By Drone Type: Medium Altitude Long Endurance (MALE), High Altitude Long Endurance (HALE), Tactical, Small

By Function: Special Purpose Drones, Passenger Drones, Inspection and Monitoring Drones, Surveying and Mapping Drones, Agriculture Drones, Cargo Air Vehicles, Others

By End-User: Commercial, Military, Government and Law Enforcement, Others

By Geography: The global drone battery market analysis report is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, North America accounts for the largest share.

Drone Battery Global Market Report 2022 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides drone battery market overviews, analyzes and forecasts market size and growth for the global drone battery market, drone battery global market share, drone battery global market segments and geographies, drone battery market players, drone battery global market leading competitor revenues, profiles and market shares.

TBRC’s Drone Battery Global Market Report 2022 includes information on the following:

Data Segmentations: Market Size, Global, By Region and Country, Historic and Forecast, and Growth Rates for 60 Geographies

Key Market Players: Amperex Technology Limited, Skydio, Yuneec International, SolidEnergy Systems, Genspow GmbH, H3 Dynamics, Plug Power, Epsilor, Shenzhen Grepow Battery Co. Ltd., Eagle Picher, RRC power solutions GmbH, Proflight Zambia, Amicell-Amit Industries Limited, Uvify Inc., and GensAce.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

And so much more.

