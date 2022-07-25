Smart Irrigation Global Market To Grow At Rate Of 15% Through 2026

Smart Irrigation Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2022-2026

The Business Research Company’s Smart Irrigation Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, July 25, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to ‘Smart Irrigation Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026’ published by The Business Research Company, the smart irrigation market size is expected to grow from $1.16 billion in 2021 to $1.38 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 18.9%. The global smart irrigation market size is expected to reach $2.43 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 15.3%. The growth of smart cities is significantly contributing to the smart irrigation market growth going forward.

Want to learn more on the smart irrigation market growth? Request for a Sample now:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=6138&type=smp

The smart irrigation market consists of sales of smart irrigation equipment by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that manufacture a set of technologies used to get weather data or soil moisture data to determine the irrigation efficiency of the landscape. Smart irrigation refers to the use of sensors to inform the watering routines, which is used to improve the efficiency of the soil by modifying the watering schedules. Smart irrigation collects information from sensors and sends information to the user which helps to turn off the water sprinkler automatically.

Global Smart Irrigation Market Trends

The rise in the adoption of smart technologies is considered a key trend in the smart irrigation market. Major companies operating in the market are adopting new technologies such as remote sensing to sustain their position.

Global Smart Irrigation Market Segments

The global smart irrigation market is segmented:

By Type: Climate-Based, Sensor-Based

By Technology: Evapotranspiration, Soil Moisture

By Component: Sensors, Controllers, Water Flow Meters, Software, Others

By End-User: Agriculture, Golf Course, Residential, Others

By Geography: The global smart irrigation market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, North America accounts for the largest share.

Read more on the global smart irrigation market report at:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/smart-irrigation-global-market-report

Smart Irrigation Global Market Report 2022 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides smart irrigation global market overviews, smart irrigation global market analysis and forecasts market size and growth for the global smart irrigation market, smart irrigation global market share, smart irrigation global market segments and geographies, smart irrigation global market players, smart irrigation global market leading competitor revenues, profiles and market shares. The smart irrigation industry research report identifies top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and key competitors’ approaches.

TBRC’s Smart Irrigation Global Market Report 2022 includes information on the following:

Data Segmentations: Market Size, Global, By Region and Country, Historic and Forecast, and Growth Rates for 60 Geographies

Key Market Players: AquaSpy, Calsense, Galcon, Hunter Industries, HydroPoint, Netafim, Rachio, Rain Bird Corporation, Stevens Water Monitoring Systems, The Toro Company, Weathermatic, Banyan Water, Caipos, Delta-T Devices, Jain Irrigation Systems, Manna irrigation, Orbit Irrigation, and Soil Scout.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

And so much more.

Looking for something else? Here is a list of similar reports by The Business Research Company:

Sprinkler Irrigation Global Market Report 2022

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/sprinkler-irrigation-global-market-report

Autonomous Farm Equipment Global Market Report 2022

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/autonomous-farm-equipment-global-market-report

Farm Machinery And Equipment Global Market Report 2022

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/farm-machinery-and-equipment-global-market-report

About The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company has published over 1000 industry reports, covering over 2500 market segments and 60 geographies. The reports draw on 150,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders. The reports are updated with a detailed analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on various markets.

Call us now for personal assistance with your purchase:

Europe: +44 207 1930 708

Asia: +91 88972 63534

Americas: +1 315 623 0293

The Business Research Company

Email: info@tbrc.info

Follow us on LinkedIn: https://bit.ly/3b7850r

Follow us on Twitter: https://bit.ly/3b1rmjS

Check out our Blog: http://blog.tbrc.info/

Market Research Products, Services, Solutions For Your Business - TBRC