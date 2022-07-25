Global Industrial PC Market Size And Market Growth Opportunities

Industrial PC Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

The Business Research Company’s Industrial PC Global Market Report 2022: Market Size, Trends, And Forecast To 2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, July 25, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to ‘Industrial PC Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026’ published by The Business Research Company, the industrial PC market size is expected to grow to $6.34 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 5.7%. The increase in usage of IoT is expected to propel the industrial PC market growth going forward.

The industrial PC market consists of the sales of industrial PCs by entities (organizations, partnerships, and sole proprietors) that can sustain difficult environmental conditions such as temperature fluctuations, dust, vibration, power surges, and sounds. An Industrial PC is a robust computer meant for use in an industrial environment, usually in the manufacturing of goods. Industrial PCs have a hard-shell construction and components designed for increased dependability and uptime. This signifies that these components are resistant to hostile environments and can operate 24/7, whereas a typical desktop PC would fail.

Global Industrial PC Market Trends

According to the industrial PC market research, smart manufacturing solution is a key trend gaining popularity in the market. Smart manufacturing systems offer automation and analytics by utilizing real-time data and machine connectivity. The key players operating in the industrial PC market are focusing on incorporating smart manufacturing solutions in their business portfolio. For example, Mitsubishi Electric Automation, a US-based company that manufactures industrial PC launched its new MELIPC series of industrial computers for edge computing, data processing, and remote monitoring. The MELIPC series is aimed at OEMs (Original Equipment Manufacturers) and end-users running simple manufacturing applications, particularly those that require a computing and data monitoring solution with a small footprint.

Global Industrial PC Market Segments

The global industrial PCs market is segmented:

By Type: Panel IPC, Rack Mount IPC, Box IPC, Embedded IPC, DIN Rail IPC, Others

By Display Type: Resistive, Capacitive, Others

By Storage Medium: Solid State, Rotating

By Sales Channel: Direct Sales, Indirect Sales

By End-User: Automotive, Healthcare, Chemical, Aerospace and Defense, Semiconductor and Electronics, Energy and Power, Oil and Gas, Others

By Geography: The global industrial PC market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, North America accounts for the largest share.

Industrial PC Global Market Report 2022 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides industrial PC market overviews, analyzes and forecasts market size and growth for the global industrial PC market, industrial PC global market share, industrial PC global market segments and geographies, industrial PC market players, industrial PC market leading competitor revenues, profiles and market shares. The industrial PC market report identifies top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and key competitors’ approaches.

TBRC’s Industrial PC Global Market Report 2022 includes information on the following:

Data Segmentations: Market Size, Global, By Region and Country, Historic and Forecast, and Growth Rates for 60 Geographies

Key Market Players: Advantech Co. Ltd., Beckhoff Automation, Siemens, IEI Integration Corporation, Kontron S&T, Nexcom International, Avalue Technology, DFI, American Portwell Technology, General Electric, Omron Corporation, Rockwell Automation, Schneider Electric, B&R Automation, and Acnodes.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

And so much more.

