Sexual Enhancers Market Share, Types, Applications, Products, Size, Growth, Insights and Forecasts Report 2030

Sexual Enhancers Market Trends – Rising incidences of low sexual drives or erectile dysfunction

Increase in risk factors resulting in sexual problems and side effects of various medications, such as antidepressants, which cause low sexual drives or sexual dysfunctions” — Emergen Research

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, July 25, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A recent industry assessment report on the Sexual Enhancers market applies qualitative and quantitative research techniques to probe into the complete business scenario of the Sexual Enhancers market for the forecast period 2022 - 2030.

The global sexual enhancers market size was USD 220.15 Million in 2021 and is expected to register a revenue CAGR of 9.8% during the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Rising incidences of erectile dysfunction, increase in risk factors resulting in sexual problems, and side effects of various medications, such as antidepressants, which cause low sexual drives or sexual dysfunctions as well as growing consumer demand for herbal or natural-based sexual enhancers are major factors driving market revenue growth of.

Sexual enhancers are foods, drinks, or medications that help with erectile dysfunction, promote arousal and potency during sexual engagement, and generally improve erectile function. These substances stimulate libido by altering concentrations of particular neurotransmitters or sex hormones in central nervous system. Recent years have seen a rise in popularity of natural sexual enhancers as well as rise in demand for psychoactive and or stimulant sexual enhancers during intercourse, or "chemsex," which is fueling market's revenue growth.

Sexual Enhancers Market Growth & Trends

The male sexual enhancers segment accounted for a moderate revenue share in 2021. Male enhancement drugs are dietary supplements made from all-natural substances that are intended to aid men with erectile dysfunction, early ejaculation, and poor libido.

Male sexual stimulants stimulate libido and sexual desire, penile blood flow, help the penis to harden, and guarantee long-lasting erections. Some of the most popular sex enhancement supplements are Dehydroepiandrosterone, a hormone produced by adrenal glands, ginkgo biloba, fenugreek, ginseng extract, horny goat weed, maca, L-arginine, tribulus, and zinc. These are the major factors driving revenue growth of this segment.

The retail pharmacies disease segment accounted for a significant revenue share in 2021. Retail pharmacists help to prepare and administer medicines, counsel clients on prescription administration and alert them to potential drug interactions. Customers can also speak with retail pharmacists about over-the-counter medications and other basic healthcare needs.

Retail pharmacists can fill prescriptions on-site, which can be more convenient for patients who want a more efficient discharge process rather than filling prescriptions at an off-site location. This streamlines a patient's health care pathway and improves their overall experience. Retail pharmacies enable comprehensive shift of patient health care journey, improve patient satisfaction, and enable greater qualitative outcomes.

Top competitors of the Sexual Enhancers Market profiled in the report include:

Reckitt Benckiser Group PLC, Innovus Pharmaceuticals Inc., Leading Edge Health, Bright Pharma Caps Inc., Doc Johnson Enterprises, Ansell Ltd, LifeStyles Healthcare Pte. Ltd., Lovehoney Group Ltd., Pound International Corporation, and TEX Naturals.

The research segments the market based on product type, applications and end-use. It profiles the key players of the business and their individual contribution to the global economy. The report focuses on significant investments, business ventures, mergers, acquisitions, collaborations along with the technological developments in the field. It also evaluates the upcoming and niche areas in the business. The researcher aims to offer expert insights related to the industry and the new opportunities available in the market.

Sexual Enhancers Market Segmentation

Emergen Research has segmented the global sexual enhancers market based on type, product type, distribution channel, and region:

· Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2019-2030)

Male Sexual Enhancers

Female Sexual Enhancers

· Product Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2019-2030)

Pills & Supplements

Gels & Creams

Essential Oils

Others

· Distribution Channel Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2019-2030)

Online Pharmacies

Retail Pharmacies

Hospital Pharmacies

The Global Sexual Enhancers Market report provides full coverage of the companies’ data, including details about their production and manufacturing capacity, product portfolio, business overview, revenue, gross profit margins, sales network and distribution channel, financial standing, and market position. The report also studies business strategies and strategic alliances undertaken by companies to gain a robust footing in the market. The report sheds light on the mergers and acquisitions, collaborations, joint ventures, brand promotions and product launches, agreements and partnerships, and corporate and government deals. The comprehensive analysis of the competitive landscape offers the readers a deeper understanding about the competitors.

Regional Analysis of the Sexual Enhancers Market:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Key Objectives of the Report:

Analysis and estimation of the Sexual Enhancers market size and share for the projected period of 2022-2030

Extensive analysis of the key players of the market by SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces analysis to impart a clear understanding of the competitive landscape

Study of current and emerging trends, restraints, drivers, opportunities, challenges, growth prospects, and risks of the global Sexual Enhancers market

Analysis of the growth prospects for the stakeholders and investors through the study of the promising segments

Strategic recommendations to the established players and new entrants to capitalize on the emerging growth opportunities

The research report on the Sexual Enhancers market is formulated through extensive primary and secondary research along with qualitative and quantitative analysis of vital aspects of the market. The insightful data is further validated and verified by the industry professionals. The report strives to offer deeper insights into the overall market scenario of the Sexual Enhancers business sphere.

