Hospital Acquired Infections Testing Kits Market Players Incorporate AI For Efficient Diagnosis

The Business Research Company’s Hospital Acquired Infections Testing Kits Market 2022 – Opportunities And Strategies – Global Forecast To 2031

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, July 25, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Artificial Intelligence is being increasingly incorporated within rapid diagnostic test kits, to increase the efficiency of diagnosis. Artificial intelligence (AI) refers to the simulation of human intelligence in computer-controlled machines that are programmed to perform tasks, which usually require human intelligence. Artificial Intelligence algorithms are being used to integrate the findings of clinical symptoms, exposure history, and laboratory testing to increase the chance of early detection of hospital acquired infection.

According to the hospital acquired infections testing kits market analysis, the hospital acquired infections testing kits market is expected to be driven by increased incidence rates of chronic diseases. The hospital-acquired infection rates are higher among patients with increased susceptibility because of old age and under-lying chronic diseases, such as COVID-19. For example, a new study by researchers within the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) shows that, after years of decline, US hospitals saw significant increases in healthcare-associated infections (HAIs) in 2020-2021, largely as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. Similarly, hospital-acquired pneumonia (HAP), or nosocomial pneumonia, is a lower respiratory infection that is seen in many patients who are hospitalized due to COVID-19. Thus, the rising chronic disease incidence will contribute to the hospital acquired infections testing kits market growth in the forecast period.

The global hospital-acquired infections testing kits market size is expected to grow from $3.78 billion in 2021 to $5.36 billion in 2026 at a rate of 7.2%. The global hospital-acquired infections testing kits market share is then expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.3% from 2025 and reach $7.96 billion in 2031.

Major players covered in the global hospital acquired infections testing kits market are Becton, Dickinson and Company, Abbott Laboratories, Cepheid, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Hologic, Inc.

TBRC’s hospital acquired infections testing kits market report is segmented by product into consumables and reagents, instrument, by test type into pneumonia infection, urinary tract infection, blood stream associated infection, surgical site infection, others, MRSA infection, by application into drug resistance testing, disease testing, by pathogen type into viral, bacterial, fungal.

Hospital Acquired Infections Testing Kits Market 2022 – By Product (Consumables And Reagents, Instruments), By Test Type (Pneumonia Infection, Urinary Tract Infection, Blood Stream Associated Infection, Surgical Site Infection, MRSA infection), By Application (Drug Resistance Testing, Disease Testing), By Pathogen Type (Viral, Bacterial, Fungal), And By Region, Opportunities And Strategies – Global Forecast To 2031 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides a hospital acquired infections testing kits market overview, forecast hospital acquired infections testing kits market size and growth for the whole market, hospital acquired infections testing kits market segments, geographies, hospital acquired infections testing kits market trends, hospital acquired infections testing kits market drivers, restraints, leading competitors’ revenues, profiles, and market shares.

