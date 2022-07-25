Submit Release
Dr. Louis Perron, Political Consultant, Explains Joe Biden’s Historically Low Approval Rating

Dr. Louis Perron is an internationally renowned expert in winning elections

Joe Biden has done a reasonably good job but is the most unpopular president in recent times – even more unpopular than Donald Trump at this point in time.”
— Dr. Louis Perron
ZURICH, ZH, SWITZERLAND, July 25, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- “Joe Biden has done a reasonably good job but is the most unpopular president in recent times – even more unpopular than Donald Trump at this point in time,” says Dr. Louis Perron, an internationally renowned political consultant based in Switzerland. According to the realclearpolitics average, 37% of American voters currently approve of the job Joe Biden is doing while 57% disapprove of it. Dr. Perron sees two main reasons for this, one political and one personal.

The first, political reason for Joe Biden’s low approval rating is inflation, which is the number one concern of voters, and is politically extremely dangerous. Unlike almost all other issues, inflation affects literally each and every voter. “Rising prices may not be existential for everybody, but everybody feels it” says Dr. Perron.

The second reason is personal: “let’s call out the elephant in the room, the presidency of the U.S. is ideally not a job for a 79-year-old man” says Dr. Perron. During the election campaign, the focus was on Donald Trump and everybody could project into Biden what they wanted to see in him. Now, the focus is on Biden, and every time he speaks, goes biking, or last week when he tested positive for covid, voters are reminded of his age.

The president’s approval rating is important because in November, Americans will head to the polls in the midterm elections and elect all the members of the House of Representatives and a third of the Senate. “In the past, the approval rating of the incumbent president was one of the best predictors for the outcome of the midterm elections,” says Dr. Perron, who also teaches political marketing at the University of Zurich in Switzerland. Ronald Reagan, Bill Clinton, Barack Obama, and Donald Trump all lost their majority in the House of Representative during their first midterm election. Dr. Perron therefore concludes that “based on history, it would almost take a miracle for Democrats to defend their razor-thin majorities in congress.”

Dr. Louis Perron is an internationally renowned political consultant based in Switzerland. He has won dozens of competitive election campaigns in various countries – from big city mayors up to presidents. He is the author of the book “How to Overcome the Power of Incumbency in Election Campaigns.”

