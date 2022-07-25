Global Power Tools Market Trends, Strategies, Opportunities For 2022-2026

Power Tools Global Market Report 2022: Market Size, Trends And Forecast To 2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, July 25, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to ‘Power Tools Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026’ published by The Business Research Company, the power tools market size is expected to grow from $32.26 billion in 2021 to $35.40 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.7%. The global power tool market size is expected to grow to $45.77 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 6.6%. The rapid expansion of the construction industry is expected to propel the power tools market growth going forward.

The power tools market consists of sales of power tools by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships), that is used to speed up the completion of tasks that would take much longer with traditional tools. The power tools contain a different range of energy-efficient tools that run on electricity, internal combustion, and compressed air. Equipment that is driven by a mechanism or source other than the human body is termed a power tool. The most typical source of power for these tools is an electric motor base, and, there are a few that are fueled by gasoline.

Global Power Tools Market Trends

New product innovations have emerged as the key trend gaining popularity in the power tools market. Major companies operating in the power tools market are inventing new product innovations to sustain their position in the market.

Global Power Tools Market Segments

By Tool Type: Drilling and Fastening Tools, Demolition Tools, Routing Tools, Sawing and Cutting Tools, Material Removal Tools, Others

By Mode of Operation: Electric, Pneumatic, Others

By Distribution Channel: Online, Offline

By Application: Construction, Automotive, Aerospace, Energy, Electronics, Others

By Geography: The global power tools market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, Asia-Pacific accounts for the largest share.

Power Tools Global Market Report 2022 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides power tools market overviews, power tools industry analysis and forecasts market size and growth for the global power tools market, power tools global market share, power tools global market segments and geographies, power tools global market players, power tools market leading competitor revenues, profiles and market shares. The power tools market report identifies top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and key competitors’ approaches.

TBRC’s Power Tools Global Market Report 2022 includes information on the following:

Data Segmentations: Market Size, Global, By Region and Country, Historic and Forecast, and Growth Rates for 60 Geographies

Key Market Players: Stanley Black & Decker Inc., Robert Bosch GmbH, Techtronic Industries Co. Ltd., Makita Corporation, Hilti Corporation, Atlas Copco, Ingersoll Rand, Snap-on Incorporated, Apex Tool Group, Hitachi Koki Ltd, Emerson Electric Co, Enerpac Tool Group, Carborundum Universal Limited, Electrex Power Tools, Husqvarna AB, Panasonic Corporation, Kyocera Corporation, and Ridgid Tools.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

