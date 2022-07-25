Maternity Innerwear Market Size Expected To Reach USD 9.67 Billion at a CAGR of 4.6% By 2028

Reports And Data

Maternity Innerwear Market Size – USD 6.17 Billion in 2020, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 4.6%.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, July 25, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Growing preference for and affordability of comfortable maternity innerwear is a key factor driving market growth

Market Trends –Increasing demand for more comfortable attire and innerwear during pregnancy.

The global maternity innerwear market is expected to value USD 9.67 Billion in 2028 and to expand at a CAGR of 4.6% during the forecast period. Factors such as increasing purchasing power and availability and visibility of more westernized clothing, attire, and innerwear brands online and in physical stores and outlets, as well as celebrity endorsements of such products are driving growth of the global maternity innerwear market. Additionally, changing lifestyle of women, changing dressing preferences, and rising concerns among to-be and new mothers regarding proper fitting and comfort are other factors fueling growth of the maternity innerwear market.

In addition, fluctuating birthrates and higher unemployment rate in companies across the globe are some factors restraining revenue growth of the market to some extent. Furthermore, emergence of online platforms and expansion of e-commerce platforms globally are expected to open up new growth opportunities in the coming years.

Some key findings in the report

• The offline segment is expected to remain dominant in terms of revenue contribution to the global maternity innerwear market going ahead, and the trend is expected to continue over the forecast period. This growth is attributable to availability of a wide variety of products through hypermarkets and departmental stores.

• The maternity briefs segment maintained a dominant revenue share the market in 2020 and register a rapid incline during the forecast period. Factors such as rising demand for more hygienic products during pregnancy and initial days after delivery need for more comfortable fits to wear are factors driving market growth.

• North American market is expected to maintain its dominance over other regional markets during the forecast period. This is attributed to high demand for consumers in developed countries such as Canada and the U.S.

• Some prominent players in the global maternity innerwear market include H&M, Hotmilk Lingerie, Wacoal, Seraphine, Mamacouture, FirstCry, Fresh Venturz LLP, Triumph International, Adore Me, Inc, and CLOVIA.

For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data has segmented the global maternity innerwear market on the basis of type, distribution channel, and region:

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018–2028)

• Maternity/Nursing Bras

• Camisoles

• Shapewear

• Maternity Briefs

Distribution Channel Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018–2028)

• Online

• Offline

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• MEA

• Latin America

