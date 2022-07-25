Global Diving Equipment Market Size And Market Growth Opportunities

Diving Equipment Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2022-2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, July 25, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to ‘Diving Equipment Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026’ published by The Business Research Company, the diving equipment market size is expected to grow to $4.64 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 4.9%. According to the diving equipment market analysis, the increase in the popularity of water sports is expected to propel the growth of the market going forward.

The diving equipment market consists of sales of diving equipment by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that are used by underwater divers for safety and protection. Diving equipment includes items such as tank bangers, a defogger, dive knives, writing slates, underwater lights, and a dive logbook. This diving equipment is used by underwater divers to help them to make diving activities possible, easier, safer, and more comfortable.

Global Diving Equipment Market Trends

The introduction of eco-friendly wetsuits has emerged as one of the key diving equipment industry trends. Major companies operating in the diving equipment sector are focused on eco-friendly products to reinforce their position and meet consumer demand. For instance, in 2021, Aqualung, a US-based company that manufactures diving equipment launched an eco-friendly wetsuit named Xscape 3/4mm Wetsuit. This 3/4mm suit is suitable for diving in water temperatures ranging from 20 to 28 degrees Celsius, and it also has amazing four-way flexibility, making it suitable for all ocean sports. It is made entirely of non-neoprene fibers, making it quite comfortable to swim underwater.

Global Diving Equipment Market Segments

The global diving equipment market is segmented:

By Type: Rebreather, Cylinders and Propulsion Vehicle, Decompression Chamber, Exposure Suits, Accessories, Others

By Depth: Recreational Diving, Clearance Diving, Saturation Diving

By End-User: Oil and Gas Industry, Naval Industry, Aquaculture Industry, Others

By Distribution Channel: Specialty Store, Online, Others

By Geography: The global diving equipment market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, North America accounts for the largest share.

Read more on the global diving equipment market report here

Diving Equipment Global Market Report 2022 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides diving equipment global market overviews, analyzes and forecasts market size and growth for the global diving equipment market, diving equipment market share, diving equipment market segments and geographies, diving equipment global market players, diving equipment market leading competitor revenues, profiles and market shares. The diving equipment market report identifies top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and key competitors’ approaches.

TBRC’s Diving Equipment Global Market Report 2022 includes information on the following:

Data Segmentations: Market Size, Global, By Region and Country, Historic and Forecast, and Growth Rates for 60 Geographies

Key Market Players: American Underwater Products, Aqua Lung International, Johnson Outdoors, Beuchat International, H2Odyssey, Dive Rite, Sherwood Scuba, Cressi, Tusa, Aqualung, Atlantis Dive, Atomic Aquatics, Cobham plc, Saekodive, Henderson Aquatics, Honeywell International Inc., IST Sports, and Poseidon.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

