Global Electric Guitars Market Trends, Strategies, Opportunities For 2022-2031

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, July 25, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to ‘Electric Guitars Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026’ published by The Business Research Company, the electric guitars market size is expected to grow to $3.60 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 6.1%. The growing interest in music is a major factor driving the electric guitars market growth.

The electric guitars market consists of sales of electric guitars by entities (organizations, sole traders, or partnerships) that refer to a guitar with electric or magnetic pickups that allow the sound to be enhanced and broadcast through a loudspeaker. The electric guitar is a sound-producing instrument with a wooden body and steel strings. It converts the vibrations of its strings into electrical impulses, which are then reproduced as sound by loudspeakers, using one or more pickups.

Global Electric Guitars Market Trends

Strategic partnerships and collaborations have emerged as a key trend shaping the electric guitars market outlook. Major companies operating in the electric guitars sector are focused on partnerships or collaboration to meet consumer demand and strengthen their position. For instance, in November 2021, ESP guitars, a Japan-based manufacturer of electric guitars collaborated with Finally. The goal of this collaboration was to create a series of limited-edition digital assets based on the company's Pyrography electric guitars. Finally is a US-based company that specializes in producing and distributing non-fungible tokens (NFT) for the music, sports, and entertainment industries. Further, In October 2021, Fender, a US-based company that manufactures guitars, basses, amplifiers, and other related equipment collaborated with a luxury car brand, Lexus. The objective of this collaboration was to create a unique electric guitar known as the LC Lexus Stratocaster. The Lexus LC Stratocaster would encapsulate Lexus' desire for bold design and smart technology. Lexus is a Japan-based manufacturer of luxury cars.

Global Electric Guitars Market Segments

The global electric guitars market is segmented:

By Type: Electric Acoustic Guitar, Seven String Guitar, Solid Body Guitar, Hollow Body Guitar, Others

By Price: Low, Medium, High

By Distribution Channel: Online, Offline

By End-User: Professionals, Learners, Individual Amateurs

By Geography: The global electric guitars market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, North America accounts for the largest share.

Electric Guitars Global Market Report 2022 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides electric guitars market overviews, analyzes and forecasts market size and growth for the global electric guitars market, electric guitars market share, electric guitars market segments and geographies, electric guitars market players, electric guitars market leading competitor revenues, profiles and market shares. The market report identifies top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and key competitors’ approaches.

Data Segmentations: Market Size, Global, By Region and Country, Historic and Forecast, and Growth Rates for 60 Geographies

Key Market Players: Gibson Brands Inc, Fender Musical Instruments Corporation, Ibanez Guitars, Yamaha Corporation, Rickenbacker International Corp, Carvin Corporation, Karl Hofner GmbH & Company KG, ESP Company Ltd, G&L Musical Instruments, Cort Guitars, Dean Guitars, Michael Kelly Guitars, CF Martin & Company, Epiphone, Gibson Brands Inc, EDM Music, and B C Rich Guitars.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

