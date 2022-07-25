Submit Release
News Search

There were 365 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 210,210 in the last 365 days.

Strategies For Global Firefighting Aircraft Market Players In 2022-2031 Market Forecast Period

Firefighting Aircraft Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

Firefighting Aircraft Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

The Business Research Company’s Firefighting Aircraft Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, July 25, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to ‘Firefighting Aircraft Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026’ published by The Business Research Company, the firefighting aircraft market size is expected to grow to $9.60 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 5.6%. According to the firefighting aircraft market forecast, the growing number of wildfires is expected to propel the growth of the market going forward.

Want to learn more on the firefighting aircraft market growth? Request for a Sample now.
https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=6119&type=smp

The firefighting aircraft market consists of sales of firefighting aircraft by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that are specially designed aircraft, which are used for water bombing and sprinkling water at high fire attack locations. Firefighting Aircraft refers to aircraft that provide aerial support to firefighters on the ground. They offer vital eyes in the sky for firefighters on the ground, and that make sure safe aviation operations.

Global Firefighting Aircraft Market Trends
New product innovations have emerged as one of the key firefighting aircraft market trends. According to the firefighting aircraft market overview, major companies operating in the market are focused on new product innovations to meet consumer demand. For instance, in August 2020 Arcus Fire, a US-based company that manufactures firefighting aircraft launched a new firefighting aircraft called F- 45 turboprop based on prototype technology. It is a clean-sheet single-engined turboprop that is specially designed for firefighting. This aircraft was capable of carrying 4,500 liters of water at a time. The F-45 is projected to have a maximum cruise speed of 350km per hour and covers a range of 1,852km.

Global Firefighting Aircraft Market Segments
By Type: Fixed Wing, Multi-Rotor
By Water Capacity: Less than 5,000 L, 5,000–10,000 L, More than 10,000 L
By Application: Firefighting Organizations, Military, Others
By Geography: The global firefighting aircraft market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, Asia-Pacific accounts for the largest share.

Read more on the global firefighting aircraft market report here
https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/firefighting-aircraft-global-market-report

Firefighting Aircraft Global Market Report 2022 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides firefighting aircraft global market overviews, analyzes and forecasts market size and growth for the global firefighting aircraft market, firefighting aircraft global market share, firefighting aircraft global market segments and geographies, firefighting aircraft market players, firefighting aircraft global market leading competitor revenues, profiles and market shares. The firefighting aircraft market report identifies top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and key competitors’ approaches.

TBRC’s Firefighting Aircraft Global Market Report 2022 includes information on the following:

Data Segmentations: Market Size, Global, By Region and Country, Historic and Forecast, and Growth Rates for 60 Geographies

Key Market Players: Airbus SE, Coulson Aircrane Ltd, Kaman Corporation, Lockheed Martin Corporation, ShinMaywa Industries Ltd., Textron Inc., Viking Air Ltd., Rockwell Automation Inc., Boeing Commercial Airplanes, Bombardier Inc., Siemens AG, Conair Group Inc., Sabena Technics, AeroFlite, and Canadair.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.
And so much more.

Looking for something else? Here is a list of similar reports by The Business Research Company:
Fire Protection Materials For Construction Global Market Report 2022 – By Type (Coatings, Mortar, Sealants And Fillers, Sheets Or Boards, Spray, Preformed Device, Putty, Cast-In Devices), By Application (Structural, Compartmentation, Opening Protection, Firestopping Materials), By End User (Commercial, Industrial, Residential) – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026
https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/fire-protection-materials-for-construction-global-market-report

Aerospace & Defense Global Market Report 2022– By Type (Aerospace, Defense), By Operation (Autonomous, Manual), By Component (Weapon System, Fire Control System, Command and Control System) – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026
https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/aerospace-defense-global-market-report

Aircraft And Aircraft Parts Manufacturing And Repair & Maintenance Market - By Type (Aircraft Manufacturing, Aircraft Parts Manufacturing, And Aircraft And Aircraft Parts Repair & Maintenance) And By Region, Opportunities And Strategies - Global Forecast To 2021
https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/aircraft-and-aircraft-components-manufacturing-and-repair-services-market

About The Business Research Company?
The Business Research Company has published over 1000 industry reports, covering over 2500 market segments and 60 geographies. The reports draw on 150,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders. The reports are updated with a detailed analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on various markets.

Check out our:
LinkedIn: https://bit.ly/3b7850r
Twitter: https://bit.ly/3b1rmjS
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC24_fI0rV8cR5DxlCpgmyFQ
Blog: http://blog.tbrc.info/

Oliver Guirdham
The Business Research Company
+44 20 7193 0708
info@tbrc.info
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn

You just read:

Strategies For Global Firefighting Aircraft Market Players In 2022-2031 Market Forecast Period

Distribution channels: Aviation & Aerospace Industry, Business & Economy, Companies, Technology, World & Regional


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.