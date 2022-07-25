Strategies For Global Firefighting Aircraft Market Players In 2022-2031 Market Forecast Period

Firefighting Aircraft Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

The Business Research Company’s Firefighting Aircraft Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, July 25, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to ‘Firefighting Aircraft Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026’ published by The Business Research Company, the firefighting aircraft market size is expected to grow to $9.60 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 5.6%. According to the firefighting aircraft market forecast, the growing number of wildfires is expected to propel the growth of the market going forward.

The firefighting aircraft market consists of sales of firefighting aircraft by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that are specially designed aircraft, which are used for water bombing and sprinkling water at high fire attack locations. Firefighting Aircraft refers to aircraft that provide aerial support to firefighters on the ground. They offer vital eyes in the sky for firefighters on the ground, and that make sure safe aviation operations.

Global Firefighting Aircraft Market Trends

New product innovations have emerged as one of the key firefighting aircraft market trends. According to the firefighting aircraft market overview, major companies operating in the market are focused on new product innovations to meet consumer demand. For instance, in August 2020 Arcus Fire, a US-based company that manufactures firefighting aircraft launched a new firefighting aircraft called F- 45 turboprop based on prototype technology. It is a clean-sheet single-engined turboprop that is specially designed for firefighting. This aircraft was capable of carrying 4,500 liters of water at a time. The F-45 is projected to have a maximum cruise speed of 350km per hour and covers a range of 1,852km.

Global Firefighting Aircraft Market Segments

By Type: Fixed Wing, Multi-Rotor

By Water Capacity: Less than 5,000 L, 5,000–10,000 L, More than 10,000 L

By Application: Firefighting Organizations, Military, Others

By Geography: The global firefighting aircraft market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, Asia-Pacific accounts for the largest share.

Firefighting Aircraft Global Market Report 2022 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides firefighting aircraft global market overviews, analyzes and forecasts market size and growth for the global firefighting aircraft market, firefighting aircraft global market share, firefighting aircraft global market segments and geographies, firefighting aircraft market players, firefighting aircraft global market leading competitor revenues, profiles and market shares. The firefighting aircraft market report identifies top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and key competitors’ approaches.

TBRC’s Firefighting Aircraft Global Market Report 2022 includes information on the following:

Data Segmentations: Market Size, Global, By Region and Country, Historic and Forecast, and Growth Rates for 60 Geographies

Key Market Players: Airbus SE, Coulson Aircrane Ltd, Kaman Corporation, Lockheed Martin Corporation, ShinMaywa Industries Ltd., Textron Inc., Viking Air Ltd., Rockwell Automation Inc., Boeing Commercial Airplanes, Bombardier Inc., Siemens AG, Conair Group Inc., Sabena Technics, AeroFlite, and Canadair.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

