Global Fire Safety Equipment Market Size And Market Growth Opportunities

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, July 25, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to ‘Fire Safety Equipment Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026’ published by The Business Research Company, the fire safety equipment market size is expected to grow to $60.13 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 8.4%. According to the fire safety equipment market forecast, the rapid growth of the construction industry is expected to propel the growth of the fire safety equipment market going forward.

The fire safety equipment market consists of sales of fire safety equipment by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that are used to protect the user from fire during any firebreak. Firefighting equipment is a collection of tools and appliances used to extinguish fires. It can be utilized by professional firefighters and untrained users on the site of a fire, or it can be integrated into the infrastructure of a building (such as a sprinkler system).

Global Fire Safety Equipment Market Trends

Strategic partnerships have emerged as one of the key fire protection industry trends. Major companies operating in the fire safety equipment sector are focused on new partnerships to strengthen their position. For instance, in July 2021, MSA Safety Incorporated, a US-based manufacturer of safety products partnered with Perspective Robotics AG, a Switzerland-based aerial robotics design and manufacturing firm. Through this partnership, the two companies will work together to increase fire scene situational awareness, both locally and remotely. Further in November 2020, the American University of Sharjah, a UAE-based institution partnered with Emirates Fire Fighting Equipment Factory LLC, a UAE-based firefighting equipment factory. Through this partnership, these two companies will work together in areas of research, student internships, fire protection engineering, and community awareness initiatives.

Global Fire Safety Equipment Market Segments

By Product: Extinguisher, Fire Hydrant, Respirator, Others

By Solution: Fire Detection, Fire Suppression

By Technology: Active Fire Safety Systems, Passive Fire Safety Systems

By Application: Commercial, Industrial, Residential

By Geography: The global fire safety equipment market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, North America accounts for the largest share.

Fire Safety Equipment Global Market Report 2022 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides fire safety equipment global market overviews, analyzes and forecasts market size and growth for the global fire safety equipment market, fire safety equipment market share, fire safety equipment global market segments and geographies, fire safety equipment market players, fire safety equipment global market leading competitor revenues, profiles and market shares. The fire safety equipment market report identifies top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and key competitors’ approaches.

TBRC’s Fire Safety Equipment Global Market Report 2022 includes information on the following:

Data Segmentations: Market Size, Global, By Region and Country, Historic and Forecast, and Growth Rates for 60 Geographies

Key Market Players: Bosch Security System Inc., Hamla PLC, Hochiki Corporation, Honeywell International Inc., Johnson Controls International Plc, Napco Security Technologies Inc, Siemens Building Technologies pvt. Ltd, Gentex Corporation, Eaton Corporation Inc, Nittan Company Ltd., Space Age Electronics, Lowa Fire Equipment Company, Hiren Industrial Corporation, Larsen Manufacturing, and NAFFCO.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

