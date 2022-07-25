Supplies delivery service for two Red Code Zones suspended today to facilitate nucleic acid test for households

MACAU, July 25 - To facilitate the Health Bureau’s arrangement for households to undergo nucleic acid sampling and the delivery of supplies, the Subsistence Team suspends the service of delivering supplies from relatives and friends for the households in Merry Court and Edf. Kat Cheong originally scheduled for 3:00 pm to 5:00 pm today (July 25). Relevant households are advised to ask their relatives and friends not to send supplies to the sites today.