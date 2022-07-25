Submit Release
News Search

There were 258 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 210,101 in the last 365 days.

Supplies delivery service for two Red Code Zones suspended today to facilitate nucleic acid test for households

MACAU, July 25 - To facilitate the Health Bureau’s arrangement for households to undergo nucleic acid sampling and the delivery of supplies, the Subsistence Team suspends the service of delivering supplies from relatives and friends for the households in Merry Court and Edf. Kat Cheong originally scheduled for 3:00 pm to 5:00 pm today (July 25). Relevant households are advised to ask their relatives and friends not to send supplies to the sites today.

You just read:

Supplies delivery service for two Red Code Zones suspended today to facilitate nucleic acid test for households

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.