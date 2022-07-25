Morocco Records 444 New COVID-19 Cases Over Past 24 Hours

MOROCCO, July 25 - Morocco recorded 444 new COVID-19 cases over the past 24 hours, the Ministry of Health and Social Protection said Sunday, adding that 1,598 COVID-19 patients have recovered over the same period.

A total of 24,870,200 people have received the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, while the number of fully vaccinated people (1st and 2nd doses) has reached 23,358,881, the ministry pointed out in its daily COVID-19 bulletin. 6,626,871 people have received the third dose of the vaccine while 19,189 people have received the fourth dose, it added.

According to the same source, the number of COVID-19 cases reported since the start of the outbreak of the virus rose to 1,257,764, while recoveries increased to 1,233,066, i.e. a recovery rate of 98%.

The new COVID-19 cases were recorded in the regions of Rabat-Salé-Kénitra (113), Marrakech-Safi (76), Casablanca-Settat (64), Fez-Meknes (56), the Oriental (54), Tangier-Tetouan-Al Hoceima (36), Souss-Massa (18), Béni Mellal-Khénifra (14), Draâ-Tafilalet (06), Dakhla-Oued Eddahab (06) and Guelmim-Oued Noun (01).

As for coronavirus-related fatalities, they increased to 16,213, with two cases reported in the past 24 hours in the regions of Casablanca-Settat and Tangier-Tetouan-Al Hoceima.

The number of active cases has reached 8,485, while 09 severe or critical cases have been reported in the past 24 hours, bringing their total number to 127.

MAP 24 July 2022