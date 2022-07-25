Pressure Vessel Market Research Report 2021, Size, Share, Trends and Forecast to 2026

Pressure Vessel Market

SHERIDAN, WY, UNITED STATES, July 25, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled, “Pressure Vessel Market Size: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026“, the global pressure vessel market exhibited XX growth during 2015-2020 and expects the market to grow at a CAGR of XX% during 2021-2026.

Pressure vessels refer to spherical or cylindrical-shaped containers that are used for storing high-pressure gases or liquids. Some common components of pressure vessels are distributor trays, catalyst support grids, baffles, demister pads, etc. Pressure vessels are commonly used as receivers for high-temperature and high-pressure physical and chemical processes. They help in removing redundant fabrication, lowering traceability and inspection, enhancing quality control, reducing the overall cost, etc.

As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis takes over the world, we are continuously tracking the changes in the markets, as well as the industry behaviours of the consumers globally and our estimates about the latest market trends and forecasts are being done after considering the impact of this pandemic.

Pressure Vessel Market Trends:

The rising need for energy on account of elevating levels of urbanization is driving the pressure vessels market. Furthermore, the growing utilization of these vessels in the oil and gas industry for transportation purposes represents another growth-inducing factor. Moreover, pressure vessels are widely used in the chemical industry as they aid in the mixing and dividing different products. In addition to this, numerous manufacturers are introducing advanced pressure vessels, such as pressure boilers, that allow heat from an industrial process to be used or removed, which is bolstering the product demand. Additionally, various other factors, including the increasing requirement for cooling and heating equipment and extensive investments in the development of advanced product variants, are expected to fuel the market growth in the coming years.

Global Pressure Vessel Market 2021-2026 Analysis and Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Abbott & Co (Newark) Ltd., Alloy Products Corp., Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Inc., Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited, Doosan Heavy Industries & Construction, GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft, Halvorsen Company, IHI Corporation, Larsen & Toubro Limited, Mitsubishi Power Ltd., Pressure Vessels (India) and Samuel Son & Co.

The report has segmented the market on the basis on material, product and end use.

Breakup by Material:

Hastelloy

Titanium

Nickel and Nickel Alloys

Tantalum

Steel

Stainless Steel

Duplex Steel

Carbon Steel

Super Duplex Steel

Others

Breakup by Product:

Boiler

Nuclear Reactor

Separator

Others

Breakup by End Use:

Chemicals and Petrochemicals

Oil and Gas

Power Generation

Others

Breakup by Region:

North America: (United States, Canada)

Asia Pacific: (China, Japan,India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)

Europe: (Germany, France,United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)

Latin America: (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

Middle East and Africa

