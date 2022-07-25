Amoxicillin Market Size to Hit USD 5,072.9 Million By 2028 | Reports and Data

Reports And Data

According to the current analysis of Reports and Data, global Amoxicillin market is expected to reach USD 5,072.9 Million by the year 2028, at a CAGR of 1.30%.

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, July 25, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the current analysis of Reports and Data, the global Amoxicillin market was valued at USD 4,570.5 Million in 2020 and is expected to reach USD 5,072.9 Million by the year 2028, at a CAGR of 1.30%. The amoxicillin antibiotics is a generic category of drug. It is also known by the name Amoxil and is usually administered in the treatment involving bacterial infections. The compound belongs to the β-lactam drug class of antibiotics. The amoxicillin medication is used in treating infections such as, pneumonia, ear infections, bronchitis, sinusitis, infections of the skin, and urinary tract infection (UTI). Its use for UTI is found to be used most than any other antibiotics.

This antibiotic can also be taken in combinations with other drugs, such as amoxicillin and clavulanate potassium, it is used for treating bacterial infections mentioned before. The use of amoxicillin antibiotics for tooth infection is also popular. The increasing frequencies of bacterial infections in low-income countries, developing countries and other parts of the world will be the most significant factor in driving the growth of this market. Also the increasing research and applications of combination drugs with this medication will fasten the progress of the market. Furthermore, these medicines are safe to be taken together with birth control pills. Although, the possible side effects of amoxicillin are expected to hamper the development of the market to some extent.

The market is segmented on the basis of the diseases, the route administration, drug formulation, and distribution channels involved in distributing the medicine. The medication is available in tablet, capsule, suspension, syrup, and powder form, through hospital pharmacies, drug stores, retail stores and online pharmacies. It can be taken orally and through intravenous route as well. Some specific combinational medications are also prescribed for pregnant women. It includes, erythromycin or clarithromycin in combination with amoxicillin if the patient is pregnant with moderately severe infection; and Co-amoxiclav with clarithromycin, or erythromycin if the patient is pregnant with high-severity infection.

On the basis of geography, the North America segment is observed to be the fastest growing market, owing it to the growing number of clinical trials, research and development scenarios in the region. Europe is expected to perform good with Asia Pacific expected to growth with the highest CAGR across the world. Europe segment growth is anticipated to get impeded to some extends due to the announcement by government about its decision to reduce antibiotic prescriptions by around 15% this year, as part of a new plan to control antimicrobial resistance by 2040.

Furthermore, increased government initiatives for encouraging the use of this medicine, availability of research funds from private as well as public bodies, improvement in the reimbursement scenario, and rising awareness about multiple benefits of amoxicillin prescription are among the key factors propelling the growth of the market. Other medication alternatives of antibiotic amoxicillin are anticipated to impede the market growth. However according to a recent update from Journal of the American College of Cardiology it was found that Cipro or Ciprofloxacin, owns huge risk of escalating a heart-valve problem than another broad-spectrum antibiotic specifically amoxicillin.

Further key findings from the report suggest:

The online pharmacies segment is expected to grow with a CAGR of 1.9% during the forecast period. Retail pharmacies i.e. drug stores remains the chief revenue generating segment in global market for the target antibiotic drug.

Antibiotics are used to save thousands of lives each year by killing the harmful bacteria in the body. However these antibiotics destroys the desired bacteria in the human intestines, known as the microbiome, as well, which can result into potential health problems. Doctors are aware now that each antibiotic prescription has the potential to lead to some very harmful microbiome-related health outcomes in the patient. These dynamics hold the potential to disrupt the market of amoxicillin.

A study on effectiveness of antibiotics on treating non severe acute exacerbations in children with non-cystic fibrosis bronchiectasis recently claimed that amoxicillin should remain the first line antibiotic for treating the same. The study took three antibiotics under consideration in the study, placebo, azithromycin plus placebo amoxicillin clavunate.

There is an assortment of branded and generic rendition of amoxicillin medications are accessible in the market. Many manufacturers are manufacturing amoxicillin sedates and conveying in the market. The amoxicillin medications can likewise utilize a blend with different medications used to treat a bacterial disease, for example, triple treatment (amoxicillin/clarithromycin/lansoprazole) and double treatment (amoxicillin/lansoprazole). These double and triple treatments are under clinical preliminaries.

North America remains the key revenue generating geographical segment in Amoxicillin market. The geographical segment accounted for USD 1.42 billion in 2018. Availability of research funds from public as well as private sources, availability of state-of-art technologies, presence of key market players in the region, favorable reimbursements scenarios, rising focus on precision medicine, and rising awareness about treatments of infectious diseases, are among the key factors driving the market growth for Amoxicillin in this region.

Competitive Landscape:

The report also focuses on details of each market player including its global position, financial standing, revenue generation, company overview, product & service portfolio. The Amoxicillin market is extremely competitive and consists of several key players at regional and global level. Key players are focused on adopting various strategies such as new product launches, mergers and acquisitions, investments in R&D, partnerships, joint ventures and collaborations to strengthen their market position and enhance product portfolio.

Leading companies operating in the market are:

JAMP Pharma Corporation, Novartis, Dr. Reddy's Laboratories, Sun Pharmaceuticals, Proficient Rx LP., Sanis Health Inc, Nucare Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Northwind Pharmaceuticals, A-S Medication Solutions, Bryant ranch prepack and others.

The report also offers detailed insights about market segmentation based on type, application and regional bifurcation:

Amoxicillin Market Segmentation:

Infection Type Outlook (Revenue in Million USD; 2018–2028)

Skin Infections

ENT (Ear, Nose & Throat) Infections

Stomach Infections

Lungs Infections

Urinary tract infections (UTI)

Pneumonia

Bronchitis

Gonorrhea

Route of Administration Outlook (Revenue in Million USD; 2018–2028)

Oral

Intravenous

Form Outlook (Revenue in Million USD; 2018–2028)

Tablets

Capsule

Suspensions

Syrup

Powder

Regional Outlook:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

U.K.

Italy

France

BENELUX

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Rest of APAC

Latin America

Brazil

Rest of LATAM

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

A.E.

South Africa

Rest of MEA

