Incident & Emergency Management Market Valuation Worth $423,323 Mn by 2025, At a CAGR 24.2% – Report by AMR

The inception of various government regulations & policies pertaining to incident management are the factors that drive the growth of the global market.

PORTLAND, PORTLAND, OR , UNITED STATES , July 25, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Increased occurrence of terrorist attacks worldwide, high prevalence of natural disasters leading to rise in economic loss, Technological advancements that help mitigate terrorist attacks and the development of smart cities are set to provide lucrative opportunities for emerging market players in the near future.

The global incident and emergency management market accounted for $75.5 billion in 2017 and is anticipated to reach $423.3 billion by 2025, registering a CAGR of 24.2% during the forecast period.

Key market players such as - Esri Inc., Honeywell International Inc., IBM Corporation, Intergraph Corporation, Intermedix Corporation, Lockheed Martin Corporation, Motorola Solutions, Inc., NEC Corporation, Rockwell Collins, and Siemens AG.

By system type, the surveillance system segment is anticipated to continue its dominance through 2025 and occupy more than one-fifth of the global share, owing to a rise in adoption of security devices in personal residences and workplaces. By communication technology, the satellite phones segment is expected to remain the largest revenue contributor, generating almost one-third of the projected revenue in 2025. By industry vertical, the healthcare segment is poised to grow at the highest CAGR of 28.3% from 2018 to 2025, due to increased concern for patient safety. Regionally, Europe would continue to dominate the market through 2025 with more than one-third of the global share. Meanwhile, Asia-Pacific would witness the highest CAGR of 27.2% during the forecast period.

The report offers key drivers that propel the growth in the global market. These insights help market players in devising strategies to gain market presence. The research also outlined restraints of the market. Insights on opportunities are mentioned to assist market players in taking further steps by determining potential in untapped regions.

Latest news and industry developments in terms of market expansions, acquisitions, growth strategies, joint ventures and collaborations, product launches, market expansions etc. are included in the report.

The report provides a detailed analysis of key market players operating in the global market. They adopted numerous strategies such as new product launches, collaborations, business expansion, partnerships, mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, and more in order to stay competitive in the market

