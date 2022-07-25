Talent Management Software (TMS) Market: Global Size, Growth, Industry Trends and Analysis 2022-2027

SHERIDAN, WY, USA, July 25, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to IMARC Group’s latest report, titled “Talent Management Software (TMS) Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027”, the global talent management software (TMS) market reached a value of US$ 10.4 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 25.8 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 16.8% during 2022-2027. Talent management software (TMS) is an integrated platform that automates core talent management processes, such as performance management, strategic hiring, and employee development. It assists organizations in setting goals, identifying and closing skill gaps, offering personalized development plans, and facilitating appraisals. It provides tools that enable employers to accurately manage, evaluate, and compensate based on employee performance. It also helps streamline the recruitment process, reinforces a culture of career development, provides agile learning opportunities, and identifies the top performers. As a result, TMS finds extensive applications across various industries, including banking, financial services and insurance (BFSI), healthcare, information technology (IT) and manufacturing.

Talent Management Software (TMS) Market Trends:

The rising adoption of cloud-based platforms coupled with rapid digitization represents the primary factor driving the talent management software market growth. In addition, there have been a significant shift toward software-as-a-service (SaaS) human resource tools to automate scouting, identify and hire new talent from the talent pools, and retain the existing talent. Along with this, the growing need to replace traditional talent management methods to optimize the utilization of resources and enhance the quality of hiring decisions has augmented the demand for TMS. Furthermore, the leading manufacturers are embedding TMS with optical trackers to facilitate the monitoring of individuals and analyze market trends and patterns through transactional activities and analytical inputs. In line with this, recent product innovations, such as the integration of TMS with advanced technologies, such as machine learning (ML) and artificial intelligence (AI), have accelerated the product adoption rate. Other factors, including the surging popularity of mobile-based personnel management systems, increasing penetration of social media platforms, and technological advancements, are also providing a positive thrust to the market growth.

Talent Management Software (TMS) Market 2022-2027 Competitive Analysis and Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape With Key Players:

The competitive landscape of the global talent management software (TMS) market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Some of these key players include:

• Cornerstone Ondemand Inc.

• International Business Machines Corporation

• Oracle Corporation

• SilkRoad Technology

• Skillsoft Corporation

• Talentguard Inc.

• Talentsoft

• Ultimate Software

• Workday Inc.

Key Market Segmentation:

The report has segmented the global talent management software (TMS) market on the basis of component, deployment type, end user, vertical and region.

Breakup by Component:

• Solutions:

• Workforce Planning

• Learning Management

• Compensation Management

• Talent Acquisition

• Performance Management

• Services:

• Professional Services

• Training and Education

• Support and Maintenance

Breakup by Deployment Type:

• On-premises

• Cloud-based

Breakup by End User:

• Small and Medium Enterprises

• Large Enterprises

Breakup by Vertical:

• BFSI

• Healthcare

• IT and Telecom

• Retail

• Manufacturing

• Education

• Government

• Media and Entertainment

• Others

Breakup by Region:

• North America

• Asia Pacific

• Europe

• Latin America

• Middle East and Africa

