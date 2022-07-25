India Furniture Market Report 2022-27, Industry Size, Share, Price Trends and Forecast

India Furniture Market

SHERIDAN, WY, UNITED STATES, July 25, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled, “India Furniture Market Size: Industry Trends, Share, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027,

The India furniture market is expected to exhibit a CAGR of XX% during 2022-2027

Furniture represents movable and ergonomic objects, including chairs, tables, cupboards, sofas, beds, desks, cabinets, etc. These products are installed in commercial and residential places for seating arrangements, storage purposes, and to improve the aesthetic value of the space. Furniture items are manufactured using durable raw materials, such as wood, glass, iron, plastics, marble, etc., and are available in various colors, sizes, styles, and designs. They provide enhanced aesthetics, comfort, functionality, and storage capacities for offices, homes, and indoor and outdoor areas. Consequently, furniture objects find widespread applications in several residential and commercial establishments across India.

The expanding population and the rising construction of commercial and residential buildings are primarily driving the India furniture market. Besides this, the growing travel and tourism sector and the elevating demand for lightweight, versatile, and portable furniture with maximum storage facilities in hotels and resorts are further augmenting the market growth. Additionally, the inflating need for ergonomically designed furniture to prevent posture and health problems among adults and children is acting as another significant growth-inducing factor. Moreover, the increasing product availability through online shopping platforms and the launch of sustainable products designed using recycled materials, including salvaged wood, textiles, wood pallets, etc., are also positively influencing the market growth. Apart from this, the escalating number of collaborations between leading manufacturers with interior designers for innovating new products and designs to improve their customer base is anticipated to propel the India furniture market over the forecasted period.

India Furniture Market 2022-2027 Analysis and Segmentation:

The report has segmented the market on the basis on material, distribution channel and end use.

Breakup by Material:

Metal

Wood

Plastic

Glass

Others

Breakup by Distribution Channel:

Supermarkets and Hypermarkets

Specialty Stores

Online Stores

Others

Breakup by End Use:

Residential

Commercial

Breakup by Region:

North India

West and Central India

South India

East India

