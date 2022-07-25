Global Biostimulants Market is Projected to Reach US$ 4.55 Billion by 2027

SHERIDAN, WY, USA, July 25, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to IMARC Group’s latest report, titled “Biostimulants Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027”, the global biostimulants market size reached US$ 2.38 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 4.55 Billion by 2027, exhibiting at a CAGR of 11.48% during 2022-2027. Biostimulants are microbe-based agricultural chemicals that are utilized to promote plant growth organically. They are available in several product types, including acid-based, seaweed extract-based, microbial soil amendments-based, etc. Biostimulants are applied to the soil, leaves, or seeds of cereals, vegetables, grains, fruits, oilseeds, and other plantation crops to improve their nutrient availability, water holding capacity, tolerance to environmental stresses, metabolism, and production of chlorophyll. They also promote root development and cell enlargement in plants. Consequently, biostimulants find widespread applications in the agriculture sector across countries.

Biostimulants Market Growth Drivers:

The escalating adoption of organic farming practices and the growing concerns towards agricultural stability, soil health, and environmental safety are primarily driving the biostimulants market. Besides this, the shifting preferences towards natural crop protection and nutrition products, on account of the increasing awareness about the harmful effects of artificial chemicals and synthesized fertilizers, are further catalyzing the market growth. Additionally, the launch of various favorable policies and awareness programs by government bodies aimed at promoting the utilization of bio-agri solutions is acting as another significant growth-inducing factor. Furthermore, the advancements in the field of agricultural sciences and the inflating investments in research and development (R&D) activities to innovate sustainable farming practices are expected to bolster the biostimulants market over the forecasted period.

Biostimulants Market 2022-2027 Competitive Analysis and Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape With Key Players:

The competitive landscape of the biostimulants market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Some of these key players include:

• Agrinos AS

• Adama LTD.

• BASF SE

• Bayer

• Biolchim SpA.

• Biostadt India Ltd.

• Isagro

• Italpollina SpA

• Koppert B.V.

• Novozymes

• Syngenta

• Valagro SpA

Key Market Segmentation:

The report has segmented the global biostimulants market on the basis of product type, crop type, form, origin, distribution channel, application, end user and region.

Breakup by Product Type:

• Acid-Based:

• Humic Acid

• Fulvic Acid

• Amino Acid

• Extract-Based:

• Seaweed Extract

• Other Plant Extracts

• Others:

• Microbial Soil Amendments

• Chitin & Chitosan

• Others

Breakup by Crop Type:

• Cereals and Grains

• Fruits and Vegetables

• Turf and Ornamentals

• Oilseeds and Pulses

• Others

Breakup by Form:

• Dry

• Liquid

Breakup by Origin:

• Natural

• Synthetic

Breakup by Distribution Channel:

• Direct

• Indirect

Breakup by Application:

• Foliar Treatment

• Soil Treatment

• Seed Treatment

Breakup by End-User:

• Farmers

• Research Organizations

• Others

Breakup by Region:

• North America

• Asia Pacific

• Europe

• Latin America

• Middle East and Africa

