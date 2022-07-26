Creekside Farm Weddings & Events is a Business Events Venue in Minnesota
Creekside Farm Weddings & Events
Business Events Venue in Minnesota Is Provided By Creekside Farm Weddings & EventsRUSH CITY, MINNESOTA, USA, July 26, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Creekside Farm Weddings & Events is pleased to announce that they are a business events venue in Minnesota. They offer the ideal location for companies that want a more rustic feel for their next corporate event.
Creekside Farm Weddings & Events features 50 acres of open land with plenty of trees, flowers, green space, and flowing streams to provide a unique environment for any business event. The indoor venue can accommodate up to 275 guests. Businesses will work directly with an event coordinator to design the venue's layout and plan an event that attendees will remember for years.
Located just an hour north of the metro area, Creekside Farm Weddings & Events is the perfect venue for getting away from the city while maintaining convenient access for attendees. The rustic environment allows attendees to let loose and enjoy themselves while attending a business event. It’s the ideal option to treat guests to a unique experience.
Anyone interested in learning about this business events venue in Minnesota can find out more by visiting the Creekside Farm Weddings & Events website or calling 1-320-980-1931.
About Creekside Farm Weddings & Events: Creekside Farm Weddings & Events is a full-service venue on a 50-acre farm in Minnesota, with a park-like setting for indoor and outdoor weddings and other events. They offer a beautiful venue that accommodates up to 275 guests to ensure a memorable experience. It’s the perfect option for individuals who want a more rustic event.
Address: 8555 Rushseba Trail
City: Rush City
State: MN
Zip code: 55069
Telephone number: 1-320-980-1931
Tammy Scheffer
+1 320-980-1931
creeksidefarmweddingsevents@gmail.com
