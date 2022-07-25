Boron Nitride: The New Ingredient In Cosmetics
Baking Soda and Borax are the most popular household cleaning products. They both are naturally-occurring salts with many similarities. So which one is better?NEW YORK, USA, July 25, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Boron nitride is a relatively new ingredient in the world of cosmetics. It’s a white, powdery inorganic substance that has a similar appearance to talc. However, unlike talc, boron nitride is non-toxic and non-irritating, making it an ideal ingredient for use in various cosmetics.
A Cosmetic and Cosmetics
Under the Industrial Chemical Act 1989, a cosmetic is described as any material designed for contact with an exterior part of the human body. They are used to cleanse, perfume, protect, and alter the appearance or odor of the body. Therapeutics, on the other hand, are materials that modify a bodily process or prevent, diagnose, cure, or alleviate any disease.
As a result of this distinction, shampoos and deodorants are classified as cosmetics, whereas medications and first aid supplies are classified as therapeutics.
However, when it comes to the ingredients in our cosmetics, it’s safe to say that we don’t always know what we’re putting on our skin. With thousands of different products on the market, all containing varying combinations of ingredients, it can be challenging to track what’s in each one.
In the United States alone, there are approximately 12,500 unique chemical ingredients approved to be used to manufacture personal care products. A typical product will contain anywhere from 15 to 50 of these ingredients. Considering the average woman uses between 9 and 15 personal care products per day, it is predicted that women introduce themselves to nearly 515 chemicals regularly through their cosmetic use.
So what exactly are these chemicals that we are putting onto our skin? And more importantly, are they safe?
Ingredients in Cosmetics
Water, emulsifier, emollient, color, preservative, thickener, pH stabilizers, and fragrance are all common ingredients in cosmetics. While each product’s formula varies slightly, these are the crucial attributes that work together to create the final product.
Water, for example, is often used as a solvent to solubilize other ingredients and help in their mixing. Emulsifiers help oil-based and water-based ingredients mix and stay together, while preservatives help prevent bacteria and mold growth. Thickening agents contribute to the desired consistency of products, whereas emollients soften and smooth the skin by avoiding water loss. Colors can be added for aesthetic purposes, whereas fragrances are used to give products a pleasant odor. pH stabilizers aid in keeping a product’s acidity or alkalinity at the desired level.
Why is Boron Nitride Present in Cosmetics?
Boron nitride is found in a wide range of cosmetics, including foundation, liquid make-up, eyeshadow, blush, kajal, lipsticks, and lip liner, as well as anti-aging products, sunscreens, and other skincare products. It acts as a slip modifier, improving the product’s texture and making it easier to apply.
According to data from the FDA’s Voluntary Cosmetic Registration Program, boron nitride is found in 483 cosmetic formulations. According to a Personal Care Products Council survey, the maximum reported use composition of boron nitride is 25%, the highest concentration being in eye shadow formulations.
Even though the VCRP noted its use in baby products, the intensity of user data was not disclosed by the industry. Boron nitride-containing products can be applied to the eye area (less than or equal to 25% in eye product formulations), ingested (2% in lipstick formulations), or inhaled (16% in powders and up to 0.9% in fragrance preparations).
In the procedure, 95 to 99% of the particles released by cosmetic sprays have aerodynamic equivalent diameters ranging from 10 to 110μm range. As a result, most particles inhaled incidentally from these sprays are stored in the nasopharyngeal region and are not breathable to any significant extent. Boron nitride is identified in the European Union’s cosmetic ingredient inventory, and no constraints are specified.
Cosmetics with Boron Nitride
Various products contain boron nitride, out of which very few are listed below: https://borates.today/boron-nitride-cosmetics/
Source: Incidecoder
Properties of Boron Nitride in Cosmetics
Boron nitride has a wide range of applications in the chemical industry as a common multi-functional additive. Furthermore, its unique properties (smooth texture, good adhesion, bright white gloss, and ease of use) make it an ideal ingredient for various cosmetic formulations.
Boron nitride can be used as a thickener, filler, or suspending agent. It can also help improve product heat stability and shelf life. Furthermore, boron nitride can act as an absorbent, aiding in the control of oil and shine in foundations and powders.
Boron Nitride in Color Cosmetics
Boron Nitride has the following benefits and uses in cosmetics: Using translucent BN particles enhances color effects. Opaque BN has a high degree of covering capacity. And has skin-lightening properties giving the skin a velvety feel. BN affords excellent dispersion and skin adhesion with a long-term impact for stabilized emulsions
Boron Nitride in Skin Care
In Skin Care, Boron Nitride offers high oil absorption capacity, regulating moisture and protecting skin from drying out. The sensation of a cooling effect is created by a high degree of thermal conductivity. BN enhances skin suppleness, reduces the appearance of wrinkles visually, smoothes rough skin, and provides a high coverage capacity.
There are currently a variety of specifications for special requirements like slippage, adhesion, brightness, and oil absorption coefficient.
Cosmetics and composition ratio - https://borates.today/boron-nitride-cosmetics/
Brendan McMahon
BORATES TODAY
editor@borates.today