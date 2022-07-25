Cahan & Company Offers Visual Merchandising Training to Help Retailers Increase Sales
EINPresswire.com/ -- Cahan & Company, a retail visual designer and merchandising strategist offer visual merchandising training that can help retailers improve their bottom line through creative, affordable, and effective visual merchandising, store design, and renovations. Formulated and conducted by Linda Cahan, who has an expansive knowledge and a deep understanding of the implications of colors as well as customer psychology, experiential retail, and emotional/sensory retail, the training provides valuable insights into retail merchandising, beneficial for both experienced and beginner retailers of all categories.
The retail visual merchandising training can be tailored to any size group and has different levels of complexity. Sessions can range from a few hours to all the way up to six two-day periods. The major feature of the training is its emphasis on breaking down and understanding concepts that overall expand and refine the way retailers think of merchandising, rather than simply offering sets of instructions.
The simplest training consists of a slide seminar on specifically selected categories which can be customized by the client sending photos in advance. Depending on the preference and convenience of the client, the training can be conducted in the morning, followed with both in-store walk-through and hands-on training afterward. For more extensive training, trainees are provided with a combination of seminars, hands-on training, and a walk-through of their store and other related stores. Any issues or doubts on the part of the trainees are addressed during Q&A sessions, with attention given to how to handle challenging and tricky situations creatively, emotionally, and intellectually.
Speaking about what makes her training different, Linda Cahan said, “My extensive experience covers almost all retail categories. What makes my training unique and so beneficial is my understanding of how people, energy, and light move through a space and how those impact sales. My deep grasp and experience with retail color and customer psychology, experiential retail, and emotional/sensory retail also help to increase sales and develop customer loyalty.”
In addition to the training, the firm also provides a two-part online training video called Visual Merchandising 101 for both experienced and beginner retailers, unable to attend the training seminars. The videos contain valuable information that focuses on creating and maintaining a strong store image using simple and affordable means.
About Cahan & Company: Cahan & Company headed by Linda Cahan is a visual merchandising, store design, and display firm. It provides consulting services on a wide range of subjects related to visual merchandising that help to increase customer conversion for retailers of all categories.
Media contact:
The retail visual merchandising training can be tailored to any size group and has different levels of complexity. Sessions can range from a few hours to all the way up to six two-day periods. The major feature of the training is its emphasis on breaking down and understanding concepts that overall expand and refine the way retailers think of merchandising, rather than simply offering sets of instructions.
The simplest training consists of a slide seminar on specifically selected categories which can be customized by the client sending photos in advance. Depending on the preference and convenience of the client, the training can be conducted in the morning, followed with both in-store walk-through and hands-on training afterward. For more extensive training, trainees are provided with a combination of seminars, hands-on training, and a walk-through of their store and other related stores. Any issues or doubts on the part of the trainees are addressed during Q&A sessions, with attention given to how to handle challenging and tricky situations creatively, emotionally, and intellectually.
Speaking about what makes her training different, Linda Cahan said, “My extensive experience covers almost all retail categories. What makes my training unique and so beneficial is my understanding of how people, energy, and light move through a space and how those impact sales. My deep grasp and experience with retail color and customer psychology, experiential retail, and emotional/sensory retail also help to increase sales and develop customer loyalty.”
In addition to the training, the firm also provides a two-part online training video called Visual Merchandising 101 for both experienced and beginner retailers, unable to attend the training seminars. The videos contain valuable information that focuses on creating and maintaining a strong store image using simple and affordable means.
About Cahan & Company: Cahan & Company headed by Linda Cahan is a visual merchandising, store design, and display firm. It provides consulting services on a wide range of subjects related to visual merchandising that help to increase customer conversion for retailers of all categories.
Media contact:
Cahan & Company
+1 203-257-1718
lindacahan@gmail.com