OTA Transmission Platform Market: Industry Value is Projected to Reach $121.54 million by 2026, at CAGR of 3.4%

Rise in demand for better picture quality & wireless transmission platforms, increase in need for enhanced channel presentation fuel the growth of the market.

PORTLAND, PORTLAND, OR , UNITED STATES , July 25, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Advent of ATSC 3.0 standards, and surge in R&D spending and IT investment in broadcasting industry are expected to create a plethora of opportunities in the industry.

The global OTA transmission platform market was estimated at $92.50 million in 2018 and is expected to hit $121.54 million by 2026, registering a CAGR of 3.4% during 2019–2026.

Key market players such as - AirTV L.L.C, Channel Master, GatesAir Inc., Gemalto NV, Harmonic, Inc., LG Electronics Inc., One Media 3.0, LLC, Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc., SK Telecom Co., Ltd., and TiVo Corporation.

Based on geography, North America generated more than two-fifths of the global OTA transmission platform market revenue in 2018, and is projected to lead the trail till 2026. This is due to presence of major market players and on-going developments in OTA transmission platforms in this province. At the same time, Asia-Pacific is anticipated to grow at the fastest CAGR of 6.6% throughout the forecast period, owing to increase in agreement and partnership among telecom operators to build wireless network architecture in this region.

Based on component, the platform segment contributed to more than two-thirds of the global OTA transmission platform market share in 2018, and is expected to rule the roost by 2026. This is due to increase in penetration of smartphones and rise in trend of online streaming devices across the world. The services segment, on the other hand, would showcase the fastest CAGR of 4.7% from2019 to 2026. The fact that OTA transmission services help users in installing OTA platforms and post installation maintenance & support for the same has boosted the growth of the segment.

Based on application, the radio segment held the largest share in 2018, accounting for nearly two-fifths of the global OTA transmission platform market. Simultaneously, the mobile segment would cite the fastest CAGR of 6.0% during the estimated period. Increasing need to access services, such as Multimedia Messaging Service (MMS) or Wireless Access Protocol (WAP), distribute system updates, and configure data updates in SIM cards is fueling the demand for OTA transmission among telecommunication third parties as well as mobile operators which, in turn, has driven the segment growth.

The report offers key drivers that propel the growth in the global market. These insights help market players in devising strategies to gain market presence. The research also outlined restraints of the market. Insights on opportunities are mentioned to assist market players in taking further steps by determining potential in untapped regions.

Latest news and industry developments in terms of market expansions, acquisitions, growth strategies, joint ventures and collaborations, product launches, market expansions etc. are included in the report.

